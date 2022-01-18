AFCON 2021:' I am very happy with the position at the NFF'- Super Eagles coach Eguavoen.

Eguavoen is still employed as the Technical Director of the Super Eagles, a role he is merging well with his Interim manager role.

Speaking at the final press conference before the match against Guinea Bissau Eguavoen said: "These questions have come many times and I am very happy with the position I occupy with the Nigerian Football Federation and if they keep asking for it (coaching the Super Eagles in future) the answer is maybe. When we get to that bridge we will cross it"

When asked about his take on the debate that homegrown coaches are better than foreign coaches, Eguavoen made his thoughts clear.

"I think a coach is a coach, everybody has his style of leadership and coaching methods too," Eguavoen started

"A Foreign coach or [an] African coach, for me it doesn't matter," he added.

When asked about the current team performance in the Africa Cup of Nations, Eguavoen humbly refused to take plaudits.

"I am not going to take the credit alone, I only coach and gives instructions the team goes out there to execute."