AFCON 2021: Omeruo starts as Super Eagles name unchanged squad against Sudan

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo starts in defence as Super Eagles name unchanged squad.

Kenneth Omeruo was a stalwart at the back for the Super Eagles against Egypt (IMAGO / Shengolpixs)
Kenneth Omeruo was a stalwart at the back for the Super Eagles against Egypt (IMAGO / Shengolpixs)

Ahead of their group D Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) clash with Sudan, the Super Eagles have released their squad list for the match.

Interim Coach Augustine Eguavoen remains convinced in the same team that defeated Egypt in their Group D opener.

One change many people expected was that of Kenneth Omeruo.

The Leganes man had to be replaced by Semi Ajayi in the win over Egypt.

However, as the knock he sustained has healed, he starts in the heart of the defence with William Ekong.

Here is the full squad set to face Sudan.

The Super Eagles team to face Sudan in Garoua
The Super Eagles team to face Sudan in Garoua Twitter/NGSuperEagles

The Super Eagles kickoff against the Falcons of Sudan in Garoua at 5 pm.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

