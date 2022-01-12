Super Eagles Interim head coach, Augustine Eguavoen spoke to the media after their win over the Pharaohs of Egypt. Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho netted the winning goal as the Super Eagles edged out the Pharaohs 1-0.
AFCON 2021: Eguavoen reveals game plan against Egypt, defends debutants
The 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner led the Super Eagles to a 1-0 win in their Group D opener against Egypt.
"Egypt was never a weak side, it was more of how we worked on the game," The 1994 AFCON winner told reporters.
Eguavoen has spoken a lot about never underestimating your opponent and it seems to have played a key part in preparation for the game.
“Egypt is not a weak side at all, it is a respected side coached by one of the top coaches in the world and one of the best players in the world.
“Respect your opponent and play your game, feel free to enjoy yourself that was the game plan," Eguavoen told the press.
In the build-up to the tournament, many Super Eagles fans looked forward to seeing CSKA Moscow's Chidera Ejuke. The playmaker made his debut in the 75th minute and was a thorn in the side of the Pharaohs.
Eguavoen spoke well of the highly-rated attacker. "We all know the strength of Ejuke and the strength of [Sadiq] Umar as well.
"Ejuke normally is very strong on the left side but Moses Simon was having an excellent game. Playing on the right side was just to give a little bit of cover to Aina.
"However, Ejuke had two or three chances to bury the game but at the end of the day, it is what it is." the former Super Eagles captain said.
On the other hand, Almeria forward, Sadiq Umar was not as impressionable as Ejuke. The lanky forward was not as menacing as Taiwo Awoniyi whom he replaced.
Nevertheless, Eguavoen defended the striker's performance when he said; “Umar, I think it is the first time [he] is playing on a very big stage.
"He gave me a few excuses after the game but it's all psychological so we will have to address it in future games,” Eguavoen added.
The next hurdle for the Super Eagles is a clash against the Falcons of Sudan on January 15th in Garoua.