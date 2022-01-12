AFCON 2021: Eguavoen reveals game plan against Egypt, defends debutants

"Egypt was never a weak side, it was more of how we worked on the game," The 1994 AFCON winner told reporters.

Eguavoen has spoken a lot about never underestimating your opponent and it seems to have played a key part in preparation for the game.

“Egypt is not a weak side at all, it is a respected side coached by one of the top coaches in the world and one of the best players in the world.

Pulse Nigeria

“Respect your opponent and play your game, feel free to enjoy yourself that was the game plan," Eguavoen told the press.

In the build-up to the tournament, many Super Eagles fans looked forward to seeing CSKA Moscow's Chidera Ejuke. The playmaker made his debut in the 75th minute and was a thorn in the side of the Pharaohs.

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

Eguavoen spoke well of the highly-rated attacker. "We all know the strength of Ejuke and the strength of [Sadiq] Umar as well.

"Ejuke normally is very strong on the left side but Moses Simon was having an excellent game. Playing on the right side was just to give a little bit of cover to Aina.

"However, Ejuke had two or three chances to bury the game but at the end of the day, it is what it is." the former Super Eagles captain said.

On the other hand, Almeria forward, Sadiq Umar was not as impressionable as Ejuke. The lanky forward was not as menacing as Taiwo Awoniyi whom he replaced.

Nevertheless, Eguavoen defended the striker's performance when he said; “Umar, I think it is the first time [he] is playing on a very big stage.

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

"He gave me a few excuses after the game but it's all psychological so we will have to address it in future games,” Eguavoen added.