AFCON 2021: Sadiq Umar to start against Guinea-Bissau

Super Eagles interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen has opted for Umar Sadiq to lead his side’s attack in today’s Group D clash against Guinea-Bissau
Almeria forward Sadiq Umar is going to start in tonight's game against Guinea Bissau.
According to completesports.com, Sadiq will start ahead of Slavia Prague's Peter Olayinka, the man suggested to replace Taiwo Awoniyi Up front.
Other changes include, Francis Uzoho is also set to make his first appearance in the competition as Maduka Okoye is rested.
The electric duo of Ola Aina and Zaidu Sanusi will likely be replaced by Tyronne Ebuehi and Jamilu Collins. While reports have emerged that West Brom's Semi Ajayi will also start ahead of Kenneth Omeruo.
Here is the confirmed XI to face Guinea-Bissau:
Kickoff for the final group game is by 8pm in Garoua.
