AFCON: Eguavoen bemoans Ighalo and Osimhen absence

Napoli's Osimhen was replaced in the squad after failing to recover in time from an injury while Ighalo was not released by Saudi Arabia Professional League outfit Al Shabab.

Union Berlin striker Taiwo Awoniyi has the led the line for the Super Eagles but has only scored one goal out of the few chances he's had. While Sadiq Umar has been almost anonymous in his limited minutes.

Pulse Nigeria

"They (Osimhen and Ighalo) are two different players who can actually score two goals out of three chances. Awoniyi and Sadiq are two different types of players too,” Eguavoen said after the team’s training session on Sunday.

Eguavoen also revealed that the Super Eagles do not need to rely solely on their strikers because goals can be shared across the team.

“The good thing is that we are not giving the responsibility to the strikers alone. Other players too can score goals for us.

“We have given Aribo the chance to move up the field and he has done that very well. He could have scored one or two goals against Sudan. Anybody can score in our team." the former Super Eagles started.

“However Ighalo and Osimhen are two different players from what we have now, that’s why we are trying to play to our strength.” Eguavoen added.