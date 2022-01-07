AFCON 2021: Eguavoen in line for a record if he leads Super Eagles to the title

Interim coach Augustine Eguavoen can make history at AFCON 2021 by becoming just the third person to win the trophy both as manager and player.

Mahmoud El-Gohary of Egypt and Eguavoen's former national teammate Stephen Keshi are the only other managers to accomplish this feat.

El-Gohary's three international goals all came in the 1959 edition of the tournament. He finished as the highest goal scorer as Egypt won her second AFCON title. El-Gohary later returned to the dugout and guided them to their fourth trophy with a 1998 triumph over South Africa.

Former Egyptian coach Mahmoud El-Gohary IMAGO / Sven Simon

Stephen Keshi needs no introduction. While playing under Clemens Westerhof, Keshi was the captain of The Super Eagles as they won the 1994 AFCON. His influence on the team that he became known fondly as 'The Big Boss'.

Although he missed the final of the 1994 tournament, he still played a pivotal role in Nigeria getting to the finals.

In 2013, he guided The Super Eagles to their third AFCON title courtesy of a Sunday Mba goal. Sadly, Keshi unfortunately passed in June 2016.

Eguavoen was a stalwart in the conquering sides of the '90s. Besides qualifying for Nigeria's first-ever World Cup in 1994, Eguavoen was instrumental in the team winning the African Nations Cup in the same year.

With the current crop of talent at his disposal, many are tipping the Super Eagles to lift the trophy come February 6th.

Thursday evening saw the first Super Eagles training session at the Stade Roumde Adjia, where all their Group D matches will be played.

Super Eagles arrive in Garoua, Cameroon, to kick start their quest for a fourth continental title. Pulse Nigeria

Speaking to reporters, Eguavoen admitted to feeling the pressure that comes with the expectation of lifting a fourth AFCON title.

“People expect Nigeria to win the AFCON and that puts me under some pressure but I will take it and digest it," said Eguavoen.