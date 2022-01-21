NFF considering Eguavoen for permanent Super Eagles role

Eguavoen was brought in as an interim head coach after Gernot Rohr was dismissed in December.

So far, Eguavoen has impressed at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), with the Super Eagles winning all their Group D fixtures, conceding only a penalty.

Jose Peseiro was meant to take over from Eguavoen after the AFCOn, but it looks as though the NFF is having second thoughts about that.

“We will have to leave him there unless he doesn’t want the job,” an NFF source said.

Although he is currently the NFF Technical Director, the higher-ups would consider allowing the former Super Eagles Captain to manage both roles.

“What we are even thinking of right now is to give Eguavoen the two jobs. The national team plays about 10 matches a year, so during those times when they are not playing, he can carry on with his other responsibilities.

IMAGO / Aziz Shah

“Coaching is very touch and go. Right now, he has a stable job as being Technical Director where he gets paid by FIFA. To leave that for being a coach where things can change any moment and he can get fired would be very risky.

“That is why we want him to keep the two positions. So, whatever happens, he has shown that he can excel in both and if anything happens with the coaching, he can go back to just being technical director,” the official added.