NFF considering Eguavoen for permanent Super Eagles role

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

According to reports, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has said Augustine Eguavoen can keep the national team job permanently if he wants.

Super Eagles Interim boss Augustine Eguavoen
Super Eagles Interim boss Augustine Eguavoen

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) is considering offering Augustine Eguavoen the Super Eagles manager role, full-time.

Recommended articles

Eguavoen was brought in as an interim head coach after Gernot Rohr was dismissed in December.

So far, Eguavoen has impressed at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), with the Super Eagles winning all their Group D fixtures, conceding only a penalty.

Jose Peseiro was meant to take over from Eguavoen after the AFCOn, but it looks as though the NFF is having second thoughts about that.

“We will have to leave him there unless he doesn’t want the job,” an NFF source said.

Although he is currently the NFF Technical Director, the higher-ups would consider allowing the former Super Eagles Captain to manage both roles.

“What we are even thinking of right now is to give Eguavoen the two jobs. The national team plays about 10 matches a year, so during those times when they are not playing, he can carry on with his other responsibilities.

Augustine Eguavoen led Nigeria to a bronze medal at AFCON 2006
Augustine Eguavoen led Nigeria to a bronze medal at AFCON 2006 IMAGO / Aziz Shah

“Coaching is very touch and go. Right now, he has a stable job as being Technical Director where he gets paid by FIFA. To leave that for being a coach where things can change any moment and he can get fired would be very risky.

“That is why we want him to keep the two positions. So, whatever happens, he has shown that he can excel in both and if anything happens with the coaching, he can go back to just being technical director,” the official added.

Eguavoen would not allow emerging reports to distract him from the task at hand. The Super Eagles take on old foes in Tunisia in the Round of 16 at AFCON on Sunday.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

Recommended articles

Gear of the Week: Davido and Neymar bringing the Puma sauce and the best of NBA

Gear of the Week: Davido and Neymar bringing the Puma sauce and the best of NBA

If Cheating was a Craft: 5 Sports Athletes Who Cheated in their Career

If Cheating was a Craft: 5 Sports Athletes Who Cheated in their Career

AFCON 2021: Okocha wants key Super Eagles role for Iwobi

AFCON 2021: Okocha wants key Super Eagles role for Iwobi

AFCON 2021: 3 lessons we learnt as Ivory Coast, Mali, Gambia, Equatorial Guinea secured qualification

AFCON 2021: 3 lessons we learnt as Ivory Coast, Mali, Gambia, Equatorial Guinea secured qualification

Lewandowski eyes toppling own record of 41 Bundesliga goals

Lewandowski eyes toppling own record of 41 Bundesliga goals

NFF considering Eguavoen for permanent Super Eagles role

NFF considering Eguavoen for permanent Super Eagles role

Trending

AFCON 2021: To improve (against Sudan) Eguavoen’s Super Eagles must attack slower

Samuel Chukwueze (IMAGO/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju)

AFCON 2021: Umar Sadiq is pissing his Super Eagles chance away

Almeria Striker, Umar Sadiq

AFCON 2021:'He would regret it'- Okocha criticises Super Eagles striker

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay-Okocha vs Cameroon in 2004

AFCON 2021: I want to win a trophy for my country - Samuel Chukwueze

Samuel Chukwueze (L) set Nigeria on their way to a comfortable win over Sudan