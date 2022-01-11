AFCON 2021: 'I am still his boss': Super Eagles interim coach Eguavoen clarifies relationship with new manager Peseiro

When asked if he was in touch with the new manager, Eguavoen said, "We are in touch, it is not a problem at all, collaboration is very good

“Mind you, I am the Technical director of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) by extension and right, I am his boss.”

The 56-year-old tactician acknowledged the key role this tournament can play in helping the coach settle into the role.

It remains his goal to see the relationship flourish, and he is working hard to make the transition as easy as possible for the Portuguese manager.

“Whatever we do here is to give him a soft landing and a platform to operate. We want to be in the [FIFA] World Cup so we have to make everything very comfortable and smooth for him.” Eguavoen told reporters.

Following his appointment as Gernot Rohr's permanent successor, Peseiro will take over from Eguavoen after the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Pulse Nigeria

The former Sporting Lisbon manager will be watching the Super Eagles as they take on Egypt at the Stade Roumdé Adjia on Tuesday.