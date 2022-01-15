AFCON 2021: Eguavoen labels Super Eagles as tournament favourites

Super Eagles interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen has admitted that the team is favourites to lift the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Following the second win in as many games, Super Eagles Interim Coach Augustine Eguavoen has tipped the team to bring home the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy.

While speaking in his post-match press conference, Eguavoen said, "Many people have talked about Nigeria being favourites, so we claim it."

Despite his positive mood, Eguavoen bemoaned the quality of finishing on display.

"If we are not clinical in front of goal it can turn around and hurt a team.

"Against Egypt, we missed a couple of chances and today as well

That was what gave Sudan the hope to believe they could survive," The former Super Eagles captain said.

Nigeria are through to the last 16
Nigeria are through to the last 16 AFP

Eguavoen spoke briefly about possible team selection heading into their final match against Guinea Bissau.

"We made it clear to all the players, everybody who has come here has a chance to play.

"Now, going into the next game with qualification secure and a win in our mind as well, I think we will give a couple of players [the] opportunity to play," Eguavoen said

Super Eagles of Nigeria face Guinea Bissau in their final Group D game on the 19th of January in Garoua.

