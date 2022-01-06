AFCON 2021: Aribo is Super Eagles' new no.10 as Maduka takes no.1 shirt

Izuchukwu Akawor
Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo is the latest player to wear the iconic number 10

Joe Aribo will wear the iconic number 10 shirt in Cameroon.
Joe Aribo will wear the iconic number 10 shirt in Cameroon.

Scottish champion Joe Aribo will be wearing the Super Eagles' legendary number 10 shirt after the numbers were revealed by the Confederation of African Football, CAF, ahead of the AFCON 2021.

Joe Aribo (AFP/Getty Images)
Joe Aribo (AFP/Getty Images)

The talented midfielder, who has been in superb for his club Rangers in the Scottish League, becomes the latest star to represent the country in the iconic shirt, replacing former captain and Nigerian legend, Jon Obi Mikel, who sported the number for years after taking over from another legend, Jay Jay Okocha.

Meanwhile, it does appear that goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, who is set to join Watford after the tournament in Cameroon, will be the number one choice in the competition after he was handed the number one kit.

Maduka Okoye
Maduka Okoye

Other goalkeepers in the team, the trio of John Noble, Daniel Akpeyi, and Francis Uzoho will wear jersey numbers 27, 16, and 23 respectively.

Nine players led by captain, Ahmed Musa, Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, and Ola Aina have all retained their previous numbers, with debutants like Olayinka Peter, Chidera Ejuke, Kelechi Iheanacho, Umar Sadiq, Taiwo Awoniyi and Olisa Ndah will wear 28, 13, 14, 24, 19, and 26 respectively.

Kelechi Iheanacho (Instagram/Super Eagles)
Kelechi Iheanacho (Instagram/Super Eagles)

The Super Eagles landed in Cameroon on Wednesday night and will kick off their campaign against the tournament's most decorated team, Mohamed Salah's Egypt next week Tuesday.

1. Maduka Okoye

2. Ola Aina

3. Jamilu Collins

4. Wilfred Ndidi

5. William Troost-Ekong

6. Semi Ajayi

7. Ahmed Musa

8. Frank Onyeka

9. Odion Ighalo

10. Joe Aribo

11. Henry Onyekuru

12. Zaidu Sanusi

13. Chidera Ejuke

14. Kelechi Iheanacho

15. Moses Simon

16. Daniel Akpeyi

17. Samuel Chukwueze

18. Alex Iwobi

19. Taiwo Awoniyi

20. Chidozie Awaziem

21. Tyronne Ebuehi

22. Kenneth Omeruo

23. Francis Uzoho

24. Umar Sadiq

25. Kelechi Nwakali

26. Olisa Ndah

27. John Noble

28. Peter Olayinka

