AFCON 2021: Aribo is Super Eagles' new no.10 as Maduka takes no.1 shirt

Scottish champion Joe Aribo will be wearing the Super Eagles' legendary number 10 shirt after the numbers were revealed by the Confederation of African Football, CAF, ahead of the AFCON 2021.
The talented midfielder, who has been in superb for his club Rangers in the Scottish League, becomes the latest star to represent the country in the iconic shirt, replacing former captain and Nigerian legend, Jon Obi Mikel, who sported the number for years after taking over from another legend, Jay Jay Okocha.
Meanwhile, it does appear that goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, who is set to join Watford after the tournament in Cameroon, will be the number one choice in the competition after he was handed the number one kit.
Other goalkeepers in the team, the trio of John Noble, Daniel Akpeyi, and Francis Uzoho will wear jersey numbers 27, 16, and 23 respectively.
Nine players led by captain, Ahmed Musa, Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, and Ola Aina have all retained their previous numbers, with debutants like Olayinka Peter, Chidera Ejuke, Kelechi Iheanacho, Umar Sadiq, Taiwo Awoniyi and Olisa Ndah will wear 28, 13, 14, 24, 19, and 26 respectively.
The Super Eagles landed in Cameroon on Wednesday night and will kick off their campaign against the tournament's most decorated team, Mohamed Salah's Egypt next week Tuesday.
Here are the players and their numbers
1. Maduka Okoye
2. Ola Aina
3. Jamilu Collins
4. Wilfred Ndidi
5. William Troost-Ekong
6. Semi Ajayi
7. Ahmed Musa
8. Frank Onyeka
9. Odion Ighalo
10. Joe Aribo
11. Henry Onyekuru
12. Zaidu Sanusi
13. Chidera Ejuke
14. Kelechi Iheanacho
15. Moses Simon
16. Daniel Akpeyi
17. Samuel Chukwueze
18. Alex Iwobi
19. Taiwo Awoniyi
20. Chidozie Awaziem
21. Tyronne Ebuehi
22. Kenneth Omeruo
23. Francis Uzoho
24. Umar Sadiq
25. Kelechi Nwakali
26. Olisa Ndah
27. John Noble
28. Peter Olayinka