AFCON 2021: 'We don’t deserve to lose at all'- Former Super Eagles striker bemoans performance against Tunisia

Niyi Iyanda
Former Nigeria striker Julius Aghahowa is upset with the Super Eagles loss to Tunisia.

Super Eagles captain Troost-Ekong comforting Ola Aina.
Former Newcastle and Nigerian forward Julius Aghahowa is unhappy with the Super Eagles performance in the round-of 16 loss to Tunisia.

"This was a game we don’t deserve to lose at all. But it has happened and we have to accept our fate.” Aghahowa said on the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) wrap on AIT.

The main culprit in Aghahowa's books is Maduka Okoye, as the former striker believes the goalkeeper is to blame for today's loss.

Okoye was caught off guard by a dipping shot from around 25 yards. His weak attempt at a parry allowed the shot to slip through his gloves.

Youssef Msakni (C) celebrates after scoring to give Tunisia a shock Africa Cup of Nations last-16 victory over Nigeria in Garoua on Sunday
Youssef Msakni (C) celebrates after scoring to give Tunisia a shock Africa Cup of Nations last-16 victory over Nigeria in Garoua on Sunday AFP

“Okoye should have saved that ball because he saw the ball coming towards his direction.

“I am really disappointed and feel he should have done better.” the former Shakhtar Donetsk striker said

The Super Eagles will travel home to start planning for their match against Ghana in March.

