AFCON 2021: 'We don’t deserve to lose at all'- Former Super Eagles striker bemoans performance against Tunisia

"This was a game we don’t deserve to lose at all. But it has happened and we have to accept our fate.” Aghahowa said on the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) wrap on AIT.

The main culprit in Aghahowa's books is Maduka Okoye, as the former striker believes the goalkeeper is to blame for today's loss.

Okoye was caught off guard by a dipping shot from around 25 yards. His weak attempt at a parry allowed the shot to slip through his gloves.

AFP

“Okoye should have saved that ball because he saw the ball coming towards his direction.

“I am really disappointed and feel he should have done better.” the former Shakhtar Donetsk striker said