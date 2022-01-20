AFCON 2021: 3 things we learnt as Group D wrapped with Nigeria as winners, Egypt as runners-up

But as the dust from the group settles, what lessons can be learnt from the Super Eagles and the Pharaohs as they prepare for their next opponents in the knockout stage?

Nigeria are the most dangerous team at the competition

A 2-0 victory in their final Group D game against Guinea-Bissau meant that the Super Eagles won three of their three group games--the only team at the competition to finish their group with all nine points.

Nigeria will go into the knockout stages with a fear factor hanging around them, as they've been able to score an average of two goals per game they've played. Meaning, should they be given a chance in an attacking scenario, they will not hesitate to take it.

Egypt are resurgent

A 1-0 victory over Sudan saw the Egyptians, who had a bad start to their campaign, continue their renaissance in the competition. Their fine and dominant display over the Falcons of Jediane was capped off with a beautiful 35th-minute header by Mohamed Abdelmonem.

It was the first time the Egyptians looked truly confident on the ball, after a poor outing against Nigeria and a shaky display against Guinea-Bissau. With their confidence now on the rise, they turn their attention to the Round of 16 where they hope to put in an even better display.

Nigeria's goals could come from anybody

The Super Eagles goalscorers Sadiq Umar and captain William Troost-Ekong opened their competition goal accounts in the 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau. They were the fifth and sixth different players to find the back of the net for Nigeria in Cameroon.