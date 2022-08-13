Ademola Lookman off to a flyer in the Serie A after debut goal for Atalanta

Lookman came from the bench to inspire La Dea to a 2-0 win at Sampdoria to begin life in Serie A with a goal and win.

Atalanta won their Serie A opener for the first time without conceding a goal with Lookman scoring the winner for his debut goal.

Rafael Toloi opened the account for Atalanta when he put them ahead in the first half with a well-taken goal.

Nigeria's Lookman came off the bench just after the hour mark but had to wait until after regulation time to double the lead and seal the win.

Lookman starts life in Italy on a high

Nigerian international Lookman reaped the fruits of his enjoyable training after his move to Atalanta.

The 24-year-old started his journey on the bench before coming on to help Gian Piero Gasperini's men put an end to their back-to-back defeats on the road.

Lookman came on in this 63rd minute for his Serie A debut, replacing teammates Luis Muriel.