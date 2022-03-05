'can't wait to rep my country' - Ademola Lookman reacts to first Super Eagles call-up

Lookman is one of nine forwards named by Super Eagles technical adviser, Austin Eguavoen, in his 25-man squad ahead of the crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup Playoffs with Ghana.

The 24-year-old, who recently had his switch of nationality approved by world football governing body, FIFA, took to his official Twitter account to react to the list which was made public by the Super Eagles coaching crew on Friday after.

"And so it begins, my first call up and can’t wait to represent my country. See you soon Naija," Lookman posted.

Lookman was born and raised in England but decided to play for the country of his parents, Nigeria, despite being eligible for the Three Lions of England.

His change of nationality was approved by FIFA early last month and now, the former Everton and RB Leipzig star is set for his maiden game for the Super Eagles.

The talented winger will be hoping to help Nigeria secure one of five tickets to represent Africa in Qatar later this year when the Super Eagles take on their West African neighbours and rivals Ghana's Black Stars, later this month in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Playoffs.

That game is a double-header, with the first leg slated for West Coast, Ghana, on March 25, while the second leg will take place four days later at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

Both countries are hoping to put behind them the disappointments they suffered at the AFCON2021 held in Cameroon earlier this year in January when they lock horns during the Playoffs.