Revealed: Why Ademola Lookman's Atalanta move is being delayed

The 24-year-old Nigerian international, has spent the last two seasons back in the Premier League having been loaned by Fulham and then Leicester City.

Lookman now looks set for a move away from Germany to Italy this summer.

The report also adds that Lookman has already agreed personal terms with Gian Piero Gasperini's side.

Lookman is set arrive at Atalanta for a fee of around €15m.

Lookman to Atlanta dependent on Miranchuk exit

However, Lookman's move to Atalanta has been on stand-by temporarily as the club need to conclude some other transactions before concluding a deal for the Super Eagles attacker.

Atalanta need to conclude a loan deal for 27-year-old Russian midfielder Aleksey Miranchuk, who has been promised to fellow Serie A side Torino with an obligation to buy.

However, according to reports, Miranchuk's transfer will unlock the arrival of Lookman from Leipzig as per Tuttosport.

Atalanta are also trying to conclude is with Inter for striker Andrea Pinamonti, the 23-year-old striker back from a good season with Empoli with negotiations still ongoing for a fee.