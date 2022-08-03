TRANSFERS

Revealed: Why Ademola Lookman's Atalanta move is being delayed

David Ben
Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman, has agreed full terms with Atalanta but can't complete his switch from RB Leipzig yet due to a setback.

Super Eagle star Ademola Lookan, is set to quit RB Leipzig, after making just 24 appearances for them since joining from Everton, initially on loan, in 2018.

The 24-year-old Nigerian international, has spent the last two seasons back in the Premier League having been loaned by Fulham and then Leicester City.

Lookman now looks set for a move away from Germany to Italy this summer.

Transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, reports Ademola Lookman's move to Serie A club Atalanta is "imminent".

The report also adds that Lookman has already agreed personal terms with Gian Piero Gasperini's side.

Lookman is set arrive at Atalanta for a fee of around €15m.

However, Lookman's move to Atalanta has been on stand-by temporarily as the club need to conclude some other transactions before concluding a deal for the Super Eagles attacker.

Aleksej Miranchuk is expected to make a loan switch to Torino this summer
Aleksej Miranchuk is expected to make a loan switch to Torino this summer Imago

Atalanta need to conclude a loan deal for 27-year-old Russian midfielder Aleksey Miranchuk, who has been promised to fellow Serie A side Torino with an obligation to buy.

However, according to reports, Miranchuk's transfer will unlock the arrival of Lookman from Leipzig as per Tuttosport.

Atalanta are also trying to conclude is with Inter for striker Andrea Pinamonti, the 23-year-old striker back from a good season with Empoli with negotiations still ongoing for a fee.

Josip Ilicic, who is interested in Bologna, is also set to leave, although at the moment there are no concrete offers for the Slovenian striker.

