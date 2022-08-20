PREMIER LEAGUE

Adams steals show as Aribo's Southampton beat Ndidi, Iheanacho's Leicester

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Wilfred Ndidi and Joe Aribo started at the King Power while Kelechi Iheanacho was a substitute as usual.

Aribo gets last laugh at the King Power.
Aribo gets last laugh at the King Power.

It was a battle between Super Eagles players as Leicester City hosted Southampton at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Three Super Eagles stars were in action as Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho's Leicester lost 2-1 to their compatriot Aribo and his Saints teammates.

Ndidi and Aribo started the encounter while Iheanacho continued his role on the bench after coming on as a second-half substitute.

However, Leicester-born super-sub Che Adams stole the show at King Power after he scored a brace to give Southampton a first win of the season.

Che Adams stole the show at the King Power Stadium
Che Adams stole the show at the King Power Stadium Pulse Nigeria

All the goals were scored in the second half of the match with Ndidi only Super Eagles start to play from start to finish.

After a dull and goalless first half at the King Power, the game finally came to life when James Maddison gave Leicester the lead in the 54th minute via an excellent free kick.

Five minutes after going behind, Southampton subbed on Adams and the Scottish International went go to seal the man of the match with a brace.

Nine minutes after coming on, Adams equalised for Southampton and then sealed it with an acrobatic winner six minutes from time.

Despite an additional six minutes from the fourth official, the Saints held on for their first win of the campaign.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Raphael Onyedika plays full 90 minutes for Midtjylland amid interest from AC Milan

Raphael Onyedika plays full 90 minutes for Midtjylland amid interest from AC Milan

Dennis fails to make debut, Awoniyi, Iwobi feature as Nottingham Forest draw with Everton

Dennis fails to make debut, Awoniyi, Iwobi feature as Nottingham Forest draw with Everton

Adams steals show as Aribo's Southampton beat Ndidi, Iheanacho's Leicester

Adams steals show as Aribo's Southampton beat Ndidi, Iheanacho's Leicester

Conte praises Kane as the England striker sets new Premier League record

Conte praises Kane as the England striker sets new Premier League record

'keep building & pushing' - Alhassan celebrates debut goal for Beerschot

'keep building & pushing' - Alhassan celebrates debut goal for Beerschot

'0 trophies, All for Nothing' - Mixed Reactions as Harry Kane's 250th goal gives Tottenham win against Wolves

'0 trophies, All for Nothing' - Mixed Reactions as Harry Kane's 250th goal gives Tottenham win against Wolves

Trending

Ahmed Musa surprises Falconets
U20WWC

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa surprises brilliant Falconets with a call

Alex Iwobi has improved under Frank Lampard while Dele Alli continues to struggle
SUPER EAGLES

Dele Alli will be angry at Lampard, Iwobi - Redknapp

Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of Emmanuel Dennis from Watford
PREMIER LEAGUE

Watford players celebrate £20m departure of Super Eagles' Emmanuel Dennis

Ajax Amsterdam continues to click without Calvin Bassey.
EREDIVISIE

Ruthless Ajax run riot without Super Eagles' Calvin Bassey in 7-goal thriller