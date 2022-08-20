Adams steals show as Aribo's Southampton beat Ndidi, Iheanacho's Leicester

Three Super Eagles stars were in action as Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho's Leicester lost 2-1 to their compatriot Aribo and his Saints teammates.

Ndidi and Aribo started the encounter while Iheanacho continued his role on the bench after coming on as a second-half substitute.

However, Leicester-born super-sub Che Adams stole the show at King Power after he scored a brace to give Southampton a first win of the season.

All the goals were scored in the second half of the match with Ndidi only Super Eagles start to play from start to finish.

The match in brief as Saints seal comeback win

After a dull and goalless first half at the King Power, the game finally came to life when James Maddison gave Leicester the lead in the 54th minute via an excellent free kick.

Five minutes after going behind, Southampton subbed on Adams and the Scottish International went go to seal the man of the match with a brace.

Nine minutes after coming on, Adams equalised for Southampton and then sealed it with an acrobatic winner six minutes from time.