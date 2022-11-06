AC Milan have identified Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun as a potential replacement for their in-form French striker Olivier Giroud.
AC Milan want Arsenal's Super Eagles hopeful to replace Olivier Giroud
The Italian Serie A champions are preparing for life without the French striker.
Folarin has been a revelation for Reims in the French Ligue 1 this season. The 21-year-old, who is currently on loan at the Ligue 1 outfit, has seven goals and two assists in 13 league games this season.
Giroud's last days in Milan
His exceptional performance has now caught the eye of AC Milan, who are reportedly eyeing him as a potential replacement for Giroud.
Although Giroud is still firing for Milan, with nine goals and four assists in 18 matches this season, his contract expires next summer.
While Milan could still open contract talks with him, there has not been any, with the French man turning 37 next year.
AC Milan want Folarin Balogun
With a possible exit looming for the former Arsenal man, the Rossoneri have turned their attention to Balogun. According to Calciomercato, the Italian champions see the Nigeria-eligible striker as the perfect fit should Giroud leave next summer.
Balogun is also an option because Milan believe he will not cost much. However, it remains to be seen if Arsenal will be willing to let their Nigeria-eligible attacker join another European rival.
Balogun has represented England at the youth level, but he is still eligible to play for Nigeria through his parents and the United States of America, his country of birth. The 21-year-old recently hinted that he is not shutting the door on the chance to represent the three-time African champions.
