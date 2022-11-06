AC Milan want Arsenal's Super Eagles hopeful to replace Olivier Giroud

Folarin has been a revelation for Reims in the French Ligue 1 this season. The 21-year-old, who is currently on loan at the Ligue 1 outfit, has seven goals and two assists in 13 league games this season.

Giroud's last days in Milan

His exceptional performance has now caught the eye of AC Milan, who are reportedly eyeing him as a potential replacement for Giroud.

Although Giroud is still firing for Milan, with nine goals and four assists in 18 matches this season, his contract expires next summer.

While Milan could still open contract talks with him, there has not been any, with the French man turning 37 next year.

AC Milan want Folarin Balogun

With a possible exit looming for the former Arsenal man, the Rossoneri have turned their attention to Balogun. According to Calciomercato, the Italian champions see the Nigeria-eligible striker as the perfect fit should Giroud leave next summer.

Balogun is also an option because Milan believe he will not cost much. However, it remains to be seen if Arsenal will be willing to let their Nigeria-eligible attacker join another European rival.