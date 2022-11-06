AC Milan want Arsenal's Super Eagles hopeful to replace Olivier Giroud

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The Italian Serie A champions are preparing for life without the French striker.

Milan are eyeing Folarin Balogun as a replacement for Olivier Giroud
Milan are eyeing Folarin Balogun as a replacement for Olivier Giroud

AC Milan have identified Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun as a potential replacement for their in-form French striker Olivier Giroud.

Recommended articles

Folarin has been a revelation for Reims in the French Ligue 1 this season. The 21-year-old, who is currently on loan at the Ligue 1 outfit, has seven goals and two assists in 13 league games this season.

His exceptional performance has now caught the eye of AC Milan, who are reportedly eyeing him as a potential replacement for Giroud.

Although Giroud is still firing for Milan, with nine goals and four assists in 18 matches this season, his contract expires next summer.

Giroud could leave Milan next summer
Giroud could leave Milan next summer AFP

While Milan could still open contract talks with him, there has not been any, with the French man turning 37 next year.

With a possible exit looming for the former Arsenal man, the Rossoneri have turned their attention to Balogun. According to Calciomercato, the Italian champions see the Nigeria-eligible striker as the perfect fit should Giroud leave next summer.

Folarin Balogun has been linked with a move to Milan
Folarin Balogun has been linked with a move to Milan Pulse Nigeria

Balogun is also an option because Milan believe he will not cost much. However, it remains to be seen if Arsenal will be willing to let their Nigeria-eligible attacker join another European rival.

Balogun has represented England at the youth level, but he is still eligible to play for Nigeria through his parents and the United States of America, his country of birth. The 21-year-old recently hinted that he is not shutting the door on the chance to represent the three-time African champions.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Calvin Bassey playing for Ajax (IMAGO/Pro Shots)

    PSV overcome Calvin Bassey's Ajax in top-of-the-table clash

  • Milan are eyeing Folarin Balogun as a replacement for Olivier Giroud

    AC Milan want Arsenal's Super Eagles hopeful to replace Olivier Giroud

  • Joe Aribo had a day to forget as Southampton suffered a heavy defeat against Newcastle

    Baptism of fire for Joe Aribo as Newcastle thrash Southampton

Recommended articles

Reactions as Lazio edge AS Roma in underwhelming Derby della Capitale

Reactions as Lazio edge AS Roma in underwhelming Derby della Capitale

'More Yellow Cards than his own players' - Reactions as Liverpool crush Conte's Spurs

'More Yellow Cards than his own players' - Reactions as Liverpool crush Conte's Spurs

PSV overcome Calvin Bassey's Ajax in top-of-the-table clash

PSV overcome Calvin Bassey's Ajax in top-of-the-table clash

AC Milan want Arsenal's Super Eagles hopeful to replace Olivier Giroud

AC Milan want Arsenal's Super Eagles hopeful to replace Olivier Giroud

'Don't use us to campaign' - Nigerians react to Atiku Abubakar's tweet following Arsenal's win against Chelsea

'Don't use us to campaign' - Nigerians react to Atiku Abubakar's tweet following Arsenal's win against Chelsea

Arsenal can win the league - Arteta finally admits after beating Chelsea

Arsenal can win the league - Arteta finally admits after beating Chelsea

Baptism of fire for Joe Aribo as Newcastle thrash Southampton

Baptism of fire for Joe Aribo as Newcastle thrash Southampton

Ligue 1: Balogun's goal sends Moses Simon's 10-man Nantes closer to relegation

Ligue 1: Balogun's goal sends Moses Simon's 10-man Nantes closer to relegation

'Get Ronaldo off' trends as Aston Villa end Man United's 9-game unbeaten run

'Get Ronaldo off' trends as Aston Villa end Man United's 9-game unbeaten run

Trending

Victor Osimhen is the star player for both the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Serie A side Napoli

Victor Osimhen Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Henry Onyekuru plays for Adana Demirspor currently on loan from Olympiacos

Super Eagles star Henry Onyekuru hits out at Nigerian Immigration Service

Victor Moses, Odion Ighalo and Wilfred Ndidi headline the Richest Super Eagles players by net worth

Top 10 richest Super Eagles players by net worth (2022 Updated List)

Osimhen in action against Ajax

'That's a complete striker' - Chelsea legend praises Osimhen for selfless act against Ajax