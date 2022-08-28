AC Milan target Onyedika signs juicy 5-year contract with Champions League side

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder who can also play centrally in the defence had been on the radar of many top European clubs, including Serie A champions AC Milan.

Onyedika joins Club Brugge from Danish side FC Midtjylland where he had been since 2019 as a youth player, before being promoted to the senior team in 2020.

A quality player

Earlier confirming the deal to following a 3-1 victory over Sporting Charleroi, Club Brugge's manager Carl Hoefkens reveals he can not wait to welcome Onyedika to the Jan Breydel Stadium.

“I hope to see him (Onyedika) very soon with us, I just want to work with the best players possible. I know he’s quality, so I’m looking forward to it," Hoefkens said.

The 2022 PulseSports30 star was been a target for Italian champions AC Milan for weeks before the Belgian side joined the race for his signature.

Top performer for FC Midtjylland

Onyedika had a breakthrough year which saw him become one of the busiest Nigerian performers in Europe last season.

The 21-year-old schemer was an ever feature for the Danish giants in his first senior campaign with them, playing a total of 48 games - scoring 4 goals and assisting 3 times across competitions.

He sealed it by leading the club to a Cup win and also won the league’s player of the month award for November.