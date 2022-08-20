Raphael Onyedika plays full 90 minutes for Midtjylland amid interest from AC Milan

Midtjylland fell to another defeat having conceded two second-half goals by Yann Aurel Bisseck in the 62nd minute and Mikael Anderson in the 87th minute.

Nigerian midfielder Raphael Onyedika played the full 90 minutes for Midtjylland but couldn't impact the game enough to affect the result and avoid defeat for the home side.

Raphael Onyedika's involvement

Onyedika started in his usual central midfield position and was one of the few shining lights for Midtjylland in otherwise a poor team performance.

Getty Images

The 21-year-old midfielder 62 touches and played 43 accurate passes with an 87.8% success rate, one of those was a key pass that his teammate failed to convert into a goal.

Onyedika also displayed great passing range in the game, completing four of his six attempted long balls while also finishing the game with a 100% dribble success rate.

Pulse Nigeria

The Nigerian won four ground duels and three aerial duels in what was a near-complete midfield display for the young man who is on the radar of Italian giants AC Milan.