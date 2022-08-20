SUPER EAGLES

Raphael Onyedika plays full 90 minutes for Midtjylland amid interest from AC Milan

Tunde Young
Nigerian midfielder Raphael Onyedika played the full game for Midtjylland in a 2-0 defeat at home to Aarhus

Raphael Onyedika's Midtjylland suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to Aarhus in the Denmark Superliga fixture in what has been a poor start to the season so far.

Midtjylland fell to another defeat having conceded two second-half goals by Yann Aurel Bisseck in the 62nd minute and Mikael Anderson in the 87th minute.

Nigerian midfielder Raphael Onyedika played the full 90 minutes for Midtjylland but couldn't impact the game enough to affect the result and avoid defeat for the home side.

Onyedika started in his usual central midfield position and was one of the few shining lights for Midtjylland in otherwise a poor team performance.

The 21-year-old midfielder 62 touches and played 43 accurate passes with an 87.8% success rate, one of those was a key pass that his teammate failed to convert into a goal.

Onyedika also displayed great passing range in the game, completing four of his six attempted long balls while also finishing the game with a 100% dribble success rate.

The Nigerian won four ground duels and three aerial duels in what was a near-complete midfield display for the young man who is on the radar of Italian giants AC Milan.

Milan have reportedly identified Onyedika as their best transfer target and the Serie A champions valued him at €4 million which is far from the club's valuation of €10 million.

