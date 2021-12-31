5 Nigerian players who need a big 2022

With 2021 at its climax, here is a quick look at some of these players who have had a disappointing year and will need to do better in the coming one.

So, here are the five players who need a BIG 2022 to truly turn things around and get back into the reckoning.

Henry Onyekuru

Onyekuru has only been in Greece for just six months after he joined giants Olympiakos back in August in a four-year deal worth over four million euros, but could be on the move this January following uninspiring performances with the Greek club.

Getty Images

After ignoring the Turkish trio of Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, and Besiktas for Greece, the 24-year-old has struggled to live up to expectations.

He has failed to register a single goal or assist in 11 appearances in the league, while he has just one assist in five Europa League matches for the club.

Alex Iwobi

Many have questioned the inclusion of the Everton playmaker in Nigeria's 28-man AFCON and deservedly so.

Back in September, Iwobi admitted that he needed to push himself more and do more in terms of goals and assists to reach the peak of his ability and course, justify the faith the Toffees have in him when they splashed a whooping £40m to lure him away from Arsenal two seasons.

Pulse Nigeria

Over three months on, nothing positive has happened from the 25-year-old, who remains locked at one goal and an assist in 13 Premier League matches this season. Iwobi has scored just six goals in the PL since joining the Merseysiders, a poor return for one of Super Eagles' key players.

Samuel Kalu

For the pacy and tricky winger, Samuel Kalu, the biggest goal heading into the new year should be staying fit and playing more games. Kalu's 2021 was blighted by injuries, including collapsing on the pitch in August during a Ligue 1 game, and little or no game time at all.

Mother of Nigeria international Samuel Kalu released by kidnappers Pulse Ghana

The 24-year-old has featured 11 times this season for his struggling club, with just three starts to his name. Kalu has had just 327 minutes of football this season, with a goal and an assist to his name.

Ahmed Musa

That Ahmed Musa is still the captain of the Nigerian national football team, the Super Eagles, may be a topic for another day but his performances at club level have left a lot to be desired.

Twitter

From his failed time at former club, Kano Pillars to his celebrated return to Europe through Turkey, after his move to Fatih, Musa has not lit up the Super Lig despite making 17 appearances.

one goal and two assists is hardly a record to be proud of and the former Leicester City man will need to do better in the coming year.

William Troost-Ekong

While the Super Eagles assistant captain has done well to join the list of Nigerian players in the popular English Premier League, after playing a pivotal role in their promotion campaign last season, Troost-Ekong has been largely inconsistent for Watford following their return to the top flight.

Twitter

It's been a shaky, error-filled year for the former Udinese defender, who has failed to inspire confidence at club and country.