5 best jerseys in Super Eagles history

The famous green jerseys used by the team have been styled in many different ways and used for various continental and international tournaments.

These jerseys become iconic regardless of whether they were successful donning them or not.

However, which of these jerseys have stood out? Here are 5 of the best jerseys worn by the Super Eagles.

1. 2018 World Cup jersey

The 2018 World Cup kit was an incredible jersey that fascinated the world at the international tournament in Russia.

At the time of the tournament, the Super Eagles are ranked 47th in the FIFA ranking, but the Nike jersey they sported in Russia was voted as the 1st among the 32 jerseys in the competition.

The famous jersey had contorted zig-zag prints and incorporated all the former uniform colors into one. Nigeria's 2018 World Cup kit was a huge success, but the team did not perform well at the tournament.

The team also used the jersey for the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt where they finished in third place.

2. 2020/21 Nike Jersey

Nike

The current jersey of the Super Eagles is a marvellous spectacle.

In February 2020, the latest Super Eagles kit was unveiled by Nike. The design was inspired by the traditional Nigerian Agbada.

The 2020 home kit's design is a mixture of the traditional aesthetic of an agbada robe with a mixture of modern western design.

Both the home and away jerseys released by Nike were beautiful and unique.

The jersey was worn for the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers and the ongoing qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Qatar.

The current crop will Eagles don this jersey at the upcoming AFCON in Cameroon.

3. 1998 World Cup jersey

Getty Images

Nike adopted a retro look for the Super Eagles kit for the 1998 World Cup in France. The 1998 World Cup kit was so beautiful, had a simple and attractive design, and was very memorable.

The kit had a green shirt and shorts with a bold white stripe, which ran from the sleeves of the shirt to the sides of the shorts.

The white stripes had a black trim, and that made the kit remarkable. Famous Nigerian players like Taribo West, Austin 'Jay Jay' Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo looked good as they wore the jerseys in the prestigious competition.

The teams suffered a shock defeat to Denmark in the second round and exited the tournament.

4. 2002 World Cup jersey

Getty Images

The famous lemon jersey has always had mixed reactions from the supporters.

The 2002 Nigeria World Cup squad wore a surprisingly lighter green color at the tournament.

Nike's design was a florescent green kit, large collars and white stripes running from the armpits to the waist of the shirt.

Nigeria used white-coloured numbers on the kit but changed to black numbers midway into the tournament.

Nigeria was disappointing in the tournament and left at the group stages.

5. 1994 World Cup jersey

In Nigerian's maiden World Cup appearance, they wore arguably the best jersey in their history.

The distinctive kit was the inspiration behind the terrific 2018 World Cup kit design. All-time top scorer for the Super Eagles, Rashidi Yekini wore this epic jersey as he scored Nigeria's first-ever World Cup goal.

In the tournament, Nigeria impressed the world with victories over Bulgaria and Greece. But they were eventually knocked out by Italy in the second round.

