Friendly: 3 takeaways as Super Eagles start life under Peseiro with defeat to Mexico

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Super Eagles have disappointed Nigerians again after another defeat to friendly rivals Mexico.

Super Eagles line up before the defeat to Mexico on Sunday.
Nigeria's Super Eagles kicked off their tour of the US and life under new coach Jose Peseiro in defeat after a 2-1 win for Mexico.

Captain William Troost-Ekong was the obvious villian of the day after his bizarre own goal handed Peseiro a first defeat in his first game in charge.

Captain William Troost-Ekong failed to cover himself in glory against Mexico.
Mexico dominated most of the match at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas and could have won by a larger margin but for their profligacy and good goalkeeping from Francis Uzoho.

Mexico took the a first half lead through Santiago Gimenez despite a brilliant save by Uzoho initially before Cyriel Dessers opened his account for the Super Eagles with a header to equalise for Nigeria in the second half following good work by Calvin Bassey.

However, the Mexicans had the last laugh as Troost-Ekong wrapped up the win for them with an own goal.

Here are three things we learnt from the game between the Super Eagles and Mexico.

Super Eagles began a new era under the guidance of Portuguese manager, Jose Peseiro.

Peseiro was in charge as the Eagles locked horns with friendly rivals Mexico in the first of two international friendlies slated for Nigeria in the US.

Super Eagles have suffered back-to-back defeats to Mexico.
However, as things seem to change, they remain the same indeed for the Eagles. Despite stepping out under a new manager, Nigeria's Super Eagles suffered another defeat to Mexico.

In what was the second encounter between the two nations in less than a year, the Super Eagles lost for the second time.

Mexico has now faced Nigeria seven times with defeat, four wins and three draws.

Feyenoord star and Europa Conference League top scorer, Cyriel Dessers, has scored his first goal for Nigeria.

Troost-Ekong congratulates Dessers after his first goal for Nigeria.
Dessers netted what turned out to be a consolation goal as the Super Eagles fell 2-1 to Mexico.

In what was just his second appearance for the Eagles, the 27-year-old headed home is first International goal after connecting to a brilliant cross from Calvin Bassey.

Not many Nigerians have forgotten and forgiven the 22-year-old for his role in the ill-fated World Cup Playoff against Ghana.

Calvin was handed his home debut at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in the second leg of the WCQ against the Black Stars.

Calvin Bassey delivered his best performance for the Super Eagles yet.
However, like his teammates on the day, the versatile defender failed to impress as Ghana denied the Super Eagles tickets to the football fiesta slated for Qatar later this year.

But despite the defeat to Mexico on Sunday morning, Bassey finally showed signs of that incredible ability which saw him emerge as Rangers young player of the year and the man of the match in the Europa League final against Frankfurt.

Bassey provided the peach cross that led to Nigeria's only goal in the defeat to El Tri.

Izuchukwu Akawor

