RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

3 Super Eagles with something to prove in the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Authors:

Collins Nwokolo

A look at these players with something to prove.

Samuel Chukwueze and Paul Onuachu
Samuel Chukwueze and Paul Onuachu

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are getting ready for their upcoming games in the ongoing qualifying matches for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Recommended articles

The national football governing body the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) recently revealed that the Super Eagles will commence training in Tangier, the Moroccan port city, on November 8, for their matches against Liberia.

The match will be played on November 13, where the Liberian Leone Stars will face Nigeria for the next round of Group C World Cup qualifiers at the Grand Stade Tangier in Morocco.

After which, they will play their final fixture of the World Cup qualifiers against Cape Verde, scheduled for November 16 in Lagos.

Super Eagles gaffer Gernot Rohr handed a shock Call-up to Odion Ighalo. He also recalled Zaidu Sanusi of FC Porto, Alex Iwobi of Everton, and Samuel Chukwueze, of Villarreal.

Here are three players with something to prove at the upcoming qualifying matches.

1. Zaidu Sanusi

Zaidu Sanusi did not play in the Super Eagles last games (Instagram/Zaidu Sanusi)
Zaidu Sanusi did not play in the Super Eagles last games (Instagram/Zaidu Sanusi) Instagram

The FC Porto left-back will be back in contention for the left full-back position at the Super Eagles.

He suffered a dip in form recently and performed terribly in Liverpool's 5-1 thrashing of FC Porto in the Champions League.

The 24-year-old, who made his official debut in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone, is a real option for Rohr.

However, he has Jamilu Collins to battle with for that spot.

2. Samuel Chukwueze

Samuel Chukwueze had been out for a while with an injury (Instagram/Samuel Chukwueze)
Samuel Chukwueze had been out for a while with an injury (Instagram/Samuel Chukwueze) Instagram

Samuel Chukwueze returns to the Super Eagles squad after a lengthy injury spell.

The skillful winger has to prove that he can break into the Super Eagles' starting XI once more. The diminutive forward was a regular starter for Rohr.

However, the likes of Moses Simon and Chidera Ejuke are strong competitions for Chukwueze.

Ejuke has impressed for both club and country this season and is gradually becoming a regular call-up for the Super Eagles.

Ejuke is a similar type of player to Chukwueze, hence Chukwueze has to prove why he can start ahead of the Russian-based attacker.

3. Paul Onuachu

Paul Onuachu remains Gernot Rohr's second choice striker but how could things be with Odion Ighalo back? (Instagram/Super Eagles)
Paul Onuachu remains Gernot Rohr's second choice striker but how could things be with Odion Ighalo back? (Instagram/Super Eagles) Instagram

ALSO READ: Rohr’s infatuation with Ighalo will have toxic effects on Super Eagles squad harmony

The tall striker is a terrific goal scorer, but he has unknowingly earned himself a role at the Super Eagles.

Onuachu seems to be a super-sub for the Super Eagles. However, there is no doubt that he can be a starter in the national team, his goalscoring exploits for Genk prove just that. Onuachu and Osimhen would form a formidable strike partnership.

Nonetheless, the Belgian-based striker will have to prove that he is capable of dislodging Kelechi Iheanancho.

Collins Nwokolo is an expert writer, blogger, and content marketer. He loves crafting beneficial content, and sharing them to everyone.

---

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Authors:

Collins Nwokolo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rohr: Kalu rejected call-up to focus on his club

Rohr: Kalu rejected call-up to focus on his club

3 Super Eagles with something to prove in the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers

3 Super Eagles with something to prove in the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Leipzig boss Marsch targets referee after draw with PSG

Leipzig boss Marsch targets referee after draw with PSG

Rodgers praises Daka impact at Leicester, expects Ndidi return soon

Rodgers praises Daka impact at Leicester, expects Ndidi return soon

Klopp gives injury updates on Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones

Klopp gives injury updates on Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones

Europa League: Victor Osimhen left out of Napoli's squad clash against Legia Warsaw

Europa League: Victor Osimhen left out of Napoli's squad clash against Legia Warsaw

Kamaru Usman names price for UFC fight against close friend Israel Adesanya (video)

Kamaru Usman names price for UFC fight against close friend Israel Adesanya (video)

Zaidu Sanusi impresses in Porto's 1-1 draw away against AC Milan

Zaidu Sanusi impresses in Porto's 1-1 draw away against AC Milan

Europa League Preview: Crucial games await Napoli and Leicester City

Europa League Preview: Crucial games await Napoli and Leicester City

Trending

Nmecha, Danjuma on target: How Nigerian players performed in Tuesday's UCL fixtures

Nmecha