3 Super Eagles with something to prove in the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The national football governing body the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) recently revealed that the Super Eagles will commence training in Tangier, the Moroccan port city, on November 8, for their matches against Liberia.

The match will be played on November 13, where the Liberian Leone Stars will face Nigeria for the next round of Group C World Cup qualifiers at the Grand Stade Tangier in Morocco.

After which, they will play their final fixture of the World Cup qualifiers against Cape Verde, scheduled for November 16 in Lagos.

Super Eagles gaffer Gernot Rohr handed a shock Call-up to Odion Ighalo. He also recalled Zaidu Sanusi of FC Porto, Alex Iwobi of Everton, and Samuel Chukwueze, of Villarreal.

Here are three players with something to prove at the upcoming qualifying matches.

1. Zaidu Sanusi

Instagram

The FC Porto left-back will be back in contention for the left full-back position at the Super Eagles.

He suffered a dip in form recently and performed terribly in Liverpool's 5-1 thrashing of FC Porto in the Champions League.

The 24-year-old, who made his official debut in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone, is a real option for Rohr.

However, he has Jamilu Collins to battle with for that spot.

2. Samuel Chukwueze

Instagram

Samuel Chukwueze returns to the Super Eagles squad after a lengthy injury spell.

The skillful winger has to prove that he can break into the Super Eagles' starting XI once more. The diminutive forward was a regular starter for Rohr.

However, the likes of Moses Simon and Chidera Ejuke are strong competitions for Chukwueze.

Ejuke has impressed for both club and country this season and is gradually becoming a regular call-up for the Super Eagles.

Ejuke is a similar type of player to Chukwueze, hence Chukwueze has to prove why he can start ahead of the Russian-based attacker.

3. Paul Onuachu

Instagram

The tall striker is a terrific goal scorer, but he has unknowingly earned himself a role at the Super Eagles.

Onuachu seems to be a super-sub for the Super Eagles. However, there is no doubt that he can be a starter in the national team, his goalscoring exploits for Genk prove just that. Onuachu and Osimhen would form a formidable strike partnership.

Nonetheless, the Belgian-based striker will have to prove that he is capable of dislodging Kelechi Iheanancho.

Collins Nwokolo is an expert writer, blogger, and content marketer. He loves crafting beneficial content, and sharing them to everyone.

---