3 Sierra Leonean players the Super Eagles must watch out for

Jidechi Chidiezie
Kwame Quee, inspired Sierra Leone's epic 4-4 comeback against Nigeria in Benin City in 2020, and has the potential to do it again in Abuja.

Sierra Leone's goalkeeper Mohamed Nbalie Kamara (L) and Sierra Leone's defender Steven Caulker (R) react after a draw in the Group E Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football match between Algeria and Sierra Leone at Stade de Japoma in Douala on January 11, 2022. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)
Sierra Leone's goalkeeper Mohamed Nbalie Kamara (L) and Sierra Leone's defender Steven Caulker (R) react after a draw in the Group E Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football match between Algeria and Sierra Leone at Stade de Japoma in Douala on January 11, 2022. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

As the Super Eagles gear to take on the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone, the big question will be, who will they have to curtail to escape suffering heartbreaks as they did in recent games against Mexico and Ecuador?

Against Mexico, Santiago Gimenez proved a thorn in the flesh of the Super Eagles, scoring the North Americans' opener.

Against Ecuador, it was Pervis Estupinan that ensured Nigeria lost in the United States.

Super Eagles stars in training ahead of their AFCON qualifier clash against Sierra Leone
Super Eagles stars in training ahead of their AFCON qualifier clash against Sierra Leone Pulse Nigeria

For Jose Peseiro, the likes of Victor Osimhen, Joe Aribo, Calvin Bassey, Francis Uzoho and Alex Iwobi could be important players should Nigeria get a win in their qualifying match against Sierra Leone.

ALSO READ: Peseiro targets just one goal as he begins his reign as Super Eagles boss

Nigeria vs S/Leone Head-to-head: Super Eagles look to avenge recent 4-4 meltdown

Things Super Eagles boss Peseiro MUST know about Sao Tome, Jorginho and Sierra Leone

But what Leone Stars must they look to prevent from stealing the spotlight when they welcome them in Abuja?

For a Nigerian side that have scored just two goals (one from open play) in five games, Kamara's shot-stopping abilities and sweeper-keeper style of play may be a concern for the Super Eagles.

Mohamed Kamala won the first Man of the Match award by a goalkeeper at the last AFCON, and was named one of the 40 best players at the tournament
Mohamed Kamala won the first Man of the Match award by a goalkeeper at the last AFCON, and was named one of the 40 best players at the tournament AFP

Following his outstanding performances against Algeria and Cote d'Ivoire, the Sierra Leonean goalkeeper was named one of the top 40 players at the concluded 2021 AFCON.

Quee - an even more familiar player to the Nigerian folk - has the potential to be more of a nuisance when the Super Eagles take on Sierra Leone in Abuja.

The 25-year-old midfielder inspired Sierra Leone's epic 4-4 comeback against Nigeria in Benin City in 2020, scoring the first of their four goals.

Among the players called up by John Keister, Quee possesses the most experienced, having played 31 times for the Leone Stars, and played all their games at the concluded AFCON.

Kwame Quee inspired Sierra Leone's comeback in their unforgettable 4-4 draw with Nigeria in 2020
Kwame Quee inspired Sierra Leone's comeback in their unforgettable 4-4 draw with Nigeria in 2020 Getty Images

If given the chance by a whisker in Abuja, Quee will not hesitate to inspire a repeat of history.

This season, Queens Park Rangers defender Osman Kakay was a mainstay in the Championship side and could carry his experience over to the AFCON qualifiers.

Kakay played a huge role as one of the defenders that prevent pre-tournament favourites Algeria from scoring in their Group E opener at the AFCON in January.

The right-back could prove a problem for the Super Eagles who love to attack their opponents, mostly from the wings.

Jidechi Chidiezie

