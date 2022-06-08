3 Sierra Leonean players the Super Eagles must watch out for

Against Mexico, Santiago Gimenez proved a thorn in the flesh of the Super Eagles, scoring the North Americans' opener.

Against Ecuador, it was Pervis Estupinan that ensured Nigeria lost in the United States.

For Jose Peseiro, the likes of Victor Osimhen, Joe Aribo, Calvin Bassey, Francis Uzoho and Alex Iwobi could be important players should Nigeria get a win in their qualifying match against Sierra Leone.

But what Leone Stars must they look to prevent from stealing the spotlight when they welcome them in Abuja?

Mohamed Kamara

For a Nigerian side that have scored just two goals (one from open play) in five games, Kamara's shot-stopping abilities and sweeper-keeper style of play may be a concern for the Super Eagles.

Following his outstanding performances against Algeria and Cote d'Ivoire, the Sierra Leonean goalkeeper was named one of the top 40 players at the concluded 2021 AFCON.

Kwame Quee

Quee - an even more familiar player to the Nigerian folk - has the potential to be more of a nuisance when the Super Eagles take on Sierra Leone in Abuja.

The 25-year-old midfielder inspired Sierra Leone's epic 4-4 comeback against Nigeria in Benin City in 2020, scoring the first of their four goals.

Among the players called up by John Keister, Quee possesses the most experienced, having played 31 times for the Leone Stars, and played all their games at the concluded AFCON.

If given the chance by a whisker in Abuja, Quee will not hesitate to inspire a repeat of history.

Osman Kakay

This season, Queens Park Rangers defender Osman Kakay was a mainstay in the Championship side and could carry his experience over to the AFCON qualifiers.

Kakay played a huge role as one of the defenders that prevent pre-tournament favourites Algeria from scoring in their Group E opener at the AFCON in January.