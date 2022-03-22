2022 WCQ

What happened the last time Super Eagles played Ghana at the Baba Yara Stadium?

Jidechi Chidiezie
The last time Ghana played Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium was 31 years and six months ago

Nigeria and Ghana reignite their rivalry when they play in the final round of 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The West African rivalry will see one of either side participate at the World Cup in Qatar as the other watches from home.

So far, preparations of the expectedly tight affair have seen the Super Eagles name their squad, Ghana keep knowledge of their squad away from the public (only to belatedly announce it on Tuesday morning), and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) last week approve a change of venue for the first leg encounter.

The Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi
The Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi Pulse Ghana

The first leg, originally slated for the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, was disapproved after the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) complained to FIFA about the poor state of the pitch.

Now, with CAF granting the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi a one-match approval to host the World Cup play-off between the Black Stars and Nigeria, the Super Eagles will hope history does not repeat itself in Kumasi.

The last time both sides played in Kumasi - September 1990 - the Black Stars came out 1-0 winners.

Three-time Africa Footballer of the Year Abedi Pele, Nigeria's all-time leading goalscorer Rashidi Yekini, former Black Stars and Super Eagles coaches Kwesi Appiah, and Daniel Amokachi all featured in the match, with Kwama Saara Mensah scoring the game's sole goal in the 33rd minute.

Rashidi Yekini played for the Super Eagles between 1984 to 1998, and featured in Nigeria's last game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium
Rashidi Yekini played for the Super Eagles between 1984 to 1998, and featured in Nigeria's last game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium Pulse Nigeria

Although the Super Eagles visited Ghana a few more times between 1990 and 2022, the games often took place at the Accra Sports Stadium.

For Ghana, the Baba Yara Sports Stadium has been a suitable venue to host visitors.

In 2013, the Stadium named after Kumasi-born Asante Kotoko legend Baba Yara, played hosts to the Black Stars as they thrashed seven-time African champions Egypt 6-1, en route to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Thirty-one years and six months later, both West African giants return to Kumasi for another encounter.

Super Eagles
Super Eagles Twitter/NGSuperEagles

While the Ghanaians will hope they continue their good form in Kumasi against Nigeria, the Super Eagles will look to hurt their West African neighbours on hallowed ground this time.

After the first leg on March 25, 2022, Ghana will then travel to Abuja for the reverse fixture on March 29.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie

