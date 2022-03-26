2022 WCQ

Nigerians praise two Super Eagles players despite unappealing display in Kumasi

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Ola Aina would easily make it into [Manchester] Uniteds squad, a Nigerian said after the game.

Ola Aina of Nigeria and Jordan Ayew of Ghana during the 2022 World Cup Qualifier between Ghana and Nigeria
Ola Aina of Nigeria and Jordan Ayew of Ghana during the 2022 World Cup Qualifier between Ghana and Nigeria

In a game that featured lots of unappealing displays from a bunch of the Super Eagles players - individually - and, as a team, Nigerians have praised two of its players for their standout display against Ghana.

Recommended articles

The Super Eagles failed to shine on Thursday against the Black Stars of Ghana after both sides shared the spoils in the first leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier playoffs.

Both teams - having two shots on target each - played with vigour but found no goals that could provide an edge to securing a spot in the November tournament in Qatar.

Ghana had the best of the first half but only came close to scoring once, when Abdul Fatawu Issahaku attempted a long-range shot.

Despite escaping defeat, the Super Eagles' display in Ghana was disappointing for most Nigerians
Despite escaping defeat, the Super Eagles' display in Ghana was disappointing for most Nigerians Pulse Nigeria

Nigeria, on the other hand, was denied a chance to progress after VAR overturned a penalty decision by the referee.

Despite the unimpressive outing - in terms of performance - Nigerians took to social media after the game, to single out two players who towered above the rest.

Uzoho played the role of 'hero' as Super Eagles shared the spoils with Ghana in Kumasi.

Francis Uzoho (Twitter/CAF)
Francis Uzoho (Twitter/CAF) Twitter

The goalkeeper who took the number one spot after Maduka Okoye withdrew from the selection because of an illness, put up a brilliant display, pulling off interventions on two particular occasions.

His masterclass has seen Nigerians take to social media to reignite the conversations of who they believe should be the Super Eagles’ number one.

Francis Uzoho reactions
Francis Uzoho reactions Pulse Nigeria
Francis Uzoho reactions
Francis Uzoho reactions Pulse Nigeria
Francis Uzoho reactions
Francis Uzoho reactions Pulse Nigeria
Francis Uzoho reactions
Francis Uzoho reactions Pulse Nigeria
Francis Uzoho reactions
Francis Uzoho reactions Pulse Nigeria

Coming in at the Super Eagles' right back, Aina was one of the two Nigerian players praised by Nigerians after Friday's stalemate in Kumasi.

Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina
Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina IMAGO / Shengolpixs

The Torino defender appeared unfazed by the atmosphere, repeatedly feeding the midfield with balls and setting the tone for Nigerian attacks that, for the most part, failed to get past the same midfield.

Aina also played with composure in defence while holding off Ghanaian attacks from his position - a performance that has seen some claim that "he would easily make it into [Manchester] United's squad."

Ola Aina reactions
Ola Aina reactions Pulse Nigeria
Ola Aina reactions
Ola Aina reactions Pulse Nigeria
Ola Aina reactions
Ola Aina reactions Pulse Nigeria
Ola Aina reactions
Ola Aina reactions Pulse Nigeria
Topics:

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie

More from category

  • Joe Aribo contests the ball with Gideon Mensah (IMAGO/Tobi Adepoju/Shengolpixs)

    Pressure now on Super Eagles as Eguavoen's midfield blunder leaves Jollof Derby in the balance

  • Ola Aina of Nigeria and Jordan Ayew of Ghana during the 2022 World Cup Qualifier between Ghana and Nigeria

    Nigerians praise two Super Eagles players despite unappealing display in Kumasi

  • The Super Eagles of Nigeria are back in Abuja after 0-0 draw against Ghana

    Video: Watch the Super Eagles of Nigeria arrive 'safely' in Abuja after 0-0 draw against Ghana

Recommended articles

Video: Watch Ngolo Kante visit Mali and take humble pictures with his villagers

Video: Watch Ngolo Kante visit Mali and take humble pictures with his villagers

Pressure now on Super Eagles as Eguavoen's midfield blunder leaves Jollof Derby in the balance

Pressure now on Super Eagles as Eguavoen's midfield blunder leaves Jollof Derby in the balance

Nigerians praise two Super Eagles players despite unappealing display in Kumasi

Nigerians praise two Super Eagles players despite unappealing display in Kumasi

Video: Watch the Super Eagles of Nigeria arrive 'safely' in Abuja after 0-0 draw against Ghana

Video: Watch the Super Eagles of Nigeria arrive 'safely' in Abuja after 0-0 draw against Ghana

Nigerians troll Moses Simon on social media following Super Eagles 'boring' stalemate in Kumasi

Nigerians troll Moses Simon on social media following Super Eagles 'boring' stalemate in Kumasi

5 positives from Super Eagles draw against Ghana

5 positives from Super Eagles draw against Ghana

Trending

2022 WCQ

Super Eagles train under floodlights at dreaded Baba Yara Stadium [VIDEOS]

The Super Eagles hosted their first training session in Ghana ahead of their match with the Black Stars

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu posts a picture of his Ghanaian fiancee as Ghana and Nigeria battle for a World Cup ticket

Onuachu

'It is not just a rivalry'- Super Eagles striker Iheanacho speaks on relationship between Nigeria and Ghana

Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho
2022 WCQ

Toothless Super Eagles fail to soar in goalless draw with Ghana's Black Stars

Super Eagles disappointed Nigerians in Kumasi with their performance.
PLAYER RATINGS

Ghana 0-0 Nigeria: Aina, Uzoho shine; Iheanacho, Chukwueze melt in the Kumasi heat

Samuel Chukwueze (IMAGO/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju)
2022 WCQ

Confirmed Super Eagles Starting XI: Uzoho, Osimhen start for Nigeria, Bonke replaces Ndidi against Ghana

Super Eagles of Nigeria confirmed starting lineup against Ghana (IMAGO/Shengolpixs)
COMMENT

Super Eagles must avoid playing the occasion against Black Stars in Kumasi

Ahmed Musa gives his thoughts ahead of the Super Eagles clash against Ghana
2022 WCQ

Julius Aghahowa boasts Super Eagles will beat Ghana even at difficult Baba Yara Stadium

Preview of Ghana vs Nigeria: A rivalry underpinned by trash talks, jollof war and more