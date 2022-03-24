Nigerians 'fume' at Ghana's horrible welcome of the Super Eagles in Kumasi

However, neither they nor the Nigerians who arrived in the Ashanti region with them were prepared for the reception they received in Kumasi.

What happened?

According to a video shared on social media by the Nigerian journalist Colin Udoh, Super Eagles players were seen struggling with alighting from their chartered Air Peace flight on arrival at the Kumasi Airport.

While some players jumped off the plane's main door onto the available boarding ramp, others were seen, employing different techniques to get off the plane before stepping onto the ramp - in a bid to avoid jumping.

But why such treatment?

According to some Ghanaian Twitter users, the Kumasi airport is "not an international Airport" as "only small planes land in Kumasi".

On Wikipedia, the Kumasi Airport is listed as a local airport and only attained its international status in 2014, although, yet to begin international operations as structure upgrades are still being carried out.

The plane - an Air Peace aircraft - which conveyed the Super Eagles, was a larger aircraft than the Kumasi airport was used to receiving. Hence, the reason for the "shortcomings" Nigeria expected on arrival from Abuja.

What are Nigerians saying?

Nigerians since the arrival of the Super Eagles, have taken to social media to fume at the reception. Many, even suggested that it was an underhand tactic that Ghana is using to unsettle the Super Eagles.

What is Ghana saying about the controversial situation?

According to reports, Ghanaian airport authorities have apologised for such distasteful treatment, stating that they were not prepared for the size of the aircraft.