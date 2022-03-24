WHAT'S BUZZIN

Nigerians 'fume' at Ghana's horrible welcome of the Super Eagles in Kumasi

Jidechi Chidiezie
Upon arrival at the airport in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region in Ghana, Super Eagles were left with no option but to jump off their plane.

Super Eagles plane in Kumasi
Super Eagles plane in Kumasi

The senior men's football team on Thursday morning, left Abuja for Kumasi - venue for the first leg of their 2022 FIFA World Cup final qualifiers - in preparation for the all-important game on Friday.

However, neither they nor the Nigerians who arrived in the Ashanti region with them were prepared for the reception they received in Kumasi.

According to a video shared on social media by the Nigerian journalist Colin Udoh, Super Eagles players were seen struggling with alighting from their chartered Air Peace flight on arrival at the Kumasi Airport.

While some players jumped off the plane's main door onto the available boarding ramp, others were seen, employing different techniques to get off the plane before stepping onto the ramp - in a bid to avoid jumping.

According to some Ghanaian Twitter users, the Kumasi airport is "not an international Airport" as "only small planes land in Kumasi".

Super Eagles Kumasi airport reactions
Super Eagles Kumasi airport reactions
Super Eagles Kumasi airport reactions
Super Eagles Kumasi airport reactions

On Wikipedia, the Kumasi Airport is listed as a local airport and only attained its international status in 2014, although, yet to begin international operations as structure upgrades are still being carried out.

The plane - an Air Peace aircraft - which conveyed the Super Eagles, was a larger aircraft than the Kumasi airport was used to receiving. Hence, the reason for the "shortcomings" Nigeria expected on arrival from Abuja.

Nigerians since the arrival of the Super Eagles, have taken to social media to fume at the reception. Many, even suggested that it was an underhand tactic that Ghana is using to unsettle the Super Eagles.

Super Eagles Kumasi Airport reactions
Super Eagles Kumasi Airport reactions
Super Eagles Kumasi Airport reactions
Super Eagles Kumasi Airport reactions
Super Eagles Kumasi Airport reactions
Super Eagles Kumasi Airport reactions
Super Eagles Kumasi Airport reactions
Super Eagles Kumasi Airport reactions
Super Eagles Kumasi Airport reactions
Super Eagles Kumasi Airport reactions
Super Eagles Kumasi Airport reactions
Super Eagles Kumasi Airport reactions
Super Eagles Kumasi Airport reactions
Super Eagles Kumasi Airport reactions
Super Eagles Kumasi Airport reactions
Super Eagles Kumasi Airport reactions
Super Eagles Kumasi Airport reactions
Super Eagles Kumasi Airport reactions

According to reports, Ghanaian airport authorities have apologised for such distasteful treatment, stating that they were not prepared for the size of the aircraft.

They also stated that such treatment towards the Nigerian contingent should not be considered as antics to put the Super Eagles off, ahead of the crunch clash.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie

