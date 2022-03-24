In 2007, Ghanaians celebrated victory over the Super Eagles like a team that had just won the World Cup.
How have the Super Eagles fared in the head-to-head battle against Ghana?
Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, we take a look at the head-to-head record between Nigeria and Ghana
While this victory could have been regarded like any other that they ever got over Nigeria, it wasn't. It was the first time that they had managed to defeat the Super Eagles in a 15-year period that saw them mostly record defeats.
The Ghana–Nigeria football rivalry, which dates back to 1950, is one of the oldest and most well-known African rivalries in football.
The feud, recently christened 'The Jollof Derby', reflects the long-standing socio-economic rivalry between the two Anglophone nations, home to the largest populations in the West African region.
As the Jollof Derby is set to be reignited over two qualifying games ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, we take a look at how the Super Eagles have fared in the head-to-head battle against Ghana's Black Stars.
Last 6 World Cup qualifying matches
Nigeria 3-0 Ghana, 2002 FIFA World Cup qualification
Ghana 0-0 Nigeria
Ghana 0-0 Nigeria, 1974 FIFA World Cup qualification
Nigeria 0-2 Ghana
Ghana 1-1 Nigeria, 1970 FIFA World Cup qualification
Nigeria 2-1 Ghana
Nigeria: away
2008 AFCON: Ghana 2-1 Nigeria - Accra
2002 Friendly: Ghana 0-1 Nigeria - Accra
2001 WCQ: Ghana 0-0 Nigeria - Accra
1983 Friendly: Ghana 1-0 Nigeria - Accra
Nigeria: home
2003 LG Cup Invitational/Friendly: Nigeria 3-1 Ghana - Abuja
2003 Friendly: Nigeria 0-0 Ghana - Warri
2001 WCQ: Nigeria 3-0 Ghana - Port Harcourt
1999 Friendly: Nigeria 0-0 Ghana - Lagos
1991 AFCONQ: Nigeria 0-0 Ghana - Lagos
Last 5 competitive fixtures
2010 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana 1-0 Nigeria
2008 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana 1-0 Nigeria
2006 Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria 1-0 Ghana
2002 Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria 1-0 Ghana
2002 FIFA World Cup qualification: Nigeria 3-0 Ghana
Last 10 fixtures (including friendlies, Africa Nations Championship and WAFU Nations Cup)
Ghana 4-1 Nigeria - September 24, 2017 (WAFU Nations Cup)
Ghana 0-2 Nigeria - September 18, 2017 (WAFU Nations Cup)
Nigeria 0-0 Ghana - January 29, 2014 (ANC)
Ghana 0-0 Nigeria - October 11, 2011 (Friendly)
Nigeria 1-1 Ghana - May 12, 2011 (WAFU Nations Cup)
Ghana 1-0 Nigeria - January 28, 2010 (AFCON)
Ghana 2-1 Nigeria - February 3, 2008 (AFCON)
Ghana 4-1 Nigeria - February 6, 2007 (Friendly)
Nigeria 1-0 Ghana - January 23, 2006 (AFCON)
Nigeria 3-1 Ghana - May 30, 2003 (LG Cup)
Nigeria vs other countries (last 5 games - LWWWD)
Guinea-Bissau 0-2 Nigeria
Nigeria 3-1 Sudan
Nigeria 1-1 Cape Verde
Ghana vs other countries (last 5 games - LDLLW)
Ghana 2-3 Comoros
Gabon 1-1 Ghana
Morocco 1-0 Ghana
Algeria 3-0 Ghana
Ghana 1-0 South Africa
More from category
-
How have the Super Eagles fared in the head-to-head battle against Ghana?
-
Ghana midfielder Edmund Addo out with injury 2 days to crucial Nigeria clash
-
'Nigeria has a lot of talent' - Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa boasts ahead of clash against Ghana