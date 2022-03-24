How have the Super Eagles fared in the head-to-head battle against Ghana?

While this victory could have been regarded like any other that they ever got over Nigeria, it wasn't. It was the first time that they had managed to defeat the Super Eagles in a 15-year period that saw them mostly record defeats.

The Ghana–Nigeria football rivalry, which dates back to 1950, is one of the oldest and most well-known African rivalries in football.

The feud, recently christened 'The Jollof Derby', reflects the long-standing socio-economic rivalry between the two Anglophone nations, home to the largest populations in the West African region.

As the Jollof Derby is set to be reignited over two qualifying games ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, we take a look at how the Super Eagles have fared in the head-to-head battle against Ghana's Black Stars.

Last 6 World Cup qualifying matches

Nigeria 3-0 Ghana, 2002 FIFA World Cup qualification

Ghana 0-0 Nigeria

Ghana 0-0 Nigeria, 1974 FIFA World Cup qualification

Nigeria 0-2 Ghana

Ghana 1-1 Nigeria, 1970 FIFA World Cup qualification

Nigeria 2-1 Ghana

Nigeria: away

2008 AFCON: Ghana 2-1 Nigeria - Accra

2002 Friendly: Ghana 0-1 Nigeria - Accra

2001 WCQ: Ghana 0-0 Nigeria - Accra

1983 Friendly: Ghana 1-0 Nigeria - Accra

Nigeria: home

2003 LG Cup Invitational/Friendly: Nigeria 3-1 Ghana - Abuja

2003 Friendly: Nigeria 0-0 Ghana - Warri

2001 WCQ: Nigeria 3-0 Ghana - Port Harcourt

1999 Friendly: Nigeria 0-0 Ghana - Lagos

1991 AFCONQ: Nigeria 0-0 Ghana - Lagos

Last 5 competitive fixtures

2010 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana 1-0 Nigeria

2008 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana 1-0 Nigeria

2006 Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria 1-0 Ghana

2002 Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria 1-0 Ghana

2002 FIFA World Cup qualification: Nigeria 3-0 Ghana

Last 10 fixtures (including friendlies, Africa Nations Championship and WAFU Nations Cup)

Ghana 4-1 Nigeria - September 24, 2017 (WAFU Nations Cup)

Ghana 0-2 Nigeria - September 18, 2017 (WAFU Nations Cup)

Nigeria 0-0 Ghana - January 29, 2014 (ANC)

Ghana 0-0 Nigeria - October 11, 2011 (Friendly)

Nigeria 1-1 Ghana - May 12, 2011 (WAFU Nations Cup)

Ghana 1-0 Nigeria - January 28, 2010 (AFCON)

Ghana 2-1 Nigeria - February 3, 2008 (AFCON)

Ghana 4-1 Nigeria - February 6, 2007 (Friendly)

Nigeria 1-0 Ghana - January 23, 2006 (AFCON)

Nigeria 3-1 Ghana - May 30, 2003 (LG Cup)

Nigeria vs other countries (last 5 games - LWWWD)

Guinea-Bissau 0-2 Nigeria

Nigeria 3-1 Sudan

Nigeria 1-1 Cape Verde

Ghana vs other countries (last 5 games - LDLLW)

Ghana 2-3 Comoros

Gabon 1-1 Ghana

Morocco 1-0 Ghana

Algeria 3-0 Ghana