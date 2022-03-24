2022 WCQ

How have the Super Eagles fared in the head-to-head battle against Ghana?

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, we take a look at the head-to-head record between Nigeria and Ghana

In 2007, Ghanaians celebrated victory over the Super Eagles like a team that had just won the World Cup.

While this victory could have been regarded like any other that they ever got over Nigeria, it wasn't. It was the first time that they had managed to defeat the Super Eagles in a 15-year period that saw them mostly record defeats.

The Ghana–Nigeria football rivalry, which dates back to 1950, is one of the oldest and most well-known African rivalries in football.

The feud, recently christened 'The Jollof Derby', reflects the long-standing socio-economic rivalry between the two Anglophone nations, home to the largest populations in the West African region.

As the Jollof Derby is set to be reignited over two qualifying games ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, we take a look at how the Super Eagles have fared in the head-to-head battle against Ghana's Black Stars.

Victor Agali opened the scoring in Port Harcourt as Nigeria won 3-0 in their final 2002 World Cup qualifying group game against Ghana
Victor Agali opened the scoring in Port Harcourt as Nigeria won 3-0 in their final 2002 World Cup qualifying group game against Ghana Pulse Nigeria

Nigeria 3-0 Ghana, 2002 FIFA World Cup qualification

Ghana 0-0 Nigeria

Ghana 0-0 Nigeria, 1974 FIFA World Cup qualification

Nigeria 0-2 Ghana

Ghana 1-1 Nigeria, 1970 FIFA World Cup qualification

Nigeria 2-1 Ghana

2008 AFCON: Ghana 2-1 Nigeria - Accra

2002 Friendly: Ghana 0-1 Nigeria - Accra

2001 WCQ: Ghana 0-0 Nigeria - Accra

1990 AFCONQ: Ghana 1-0 Nigeria - Kumasi

1983 Friendly: Ghana 1-0 Nigeria - Accra

The Baba Yara Stadium will host a Ghana vs Nigeria game for the first time in 32 years
The Baba Yara Stadium will host a Ghana vs Nigeria game for the first time in 32 years Pulse Ghana

2003 LG Cup Invitational/Friendly: Nigeria 3-1 Ghana - Abuja

2003 Friendly: Nigeria 0-0 Ghana - Warri

2001 WCQ: Nigeria 3-0 Ghana - Port Harcourt

1999 Friendly: Nigeria 0-0 Ghana - Lagos

1991 AFCONQ: Nigeria 0-0 Ghana - Lagos

The MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja will host the second leg of the World Cup Qualifiers
The MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja will host the second leg of the World Cup Qualifiers ece-auto-gen

2010 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana 1-0 Nigeria

2008 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana 1-0 Nigeria

2006 Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria 1-0 Ghana

2002 Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria 1-0 Ghana

2002 FIFA World Cup qualification: Nigeria 3-0 Ghana

Sulley Muntari (L) and George Olofinjana (R) during the 2008 AFCON quarter-final game between Ghana and Nigeria
Sulley Muntari (L) and George Olofinjana (R) during the 2008 AFCON quarter-final game between Ghana and Nigeria Zimbio

Ghana 4-1 Nigeria - September 24, 2017 (WAFU Nations Cup)

Ghana 0-2 Nigeria - September 18, 2017 (WAFU Nations Cup)

Nigeria 0-0 Ghana - January 29, 2014 (ANC)

Ghana 0-0 Nigeria - October 11, 2011 (Friendly)

Nigeria 1-1 Ghana - May 12, 2011 (WAFU Nations Cup)

Ghana 1-0 Nigeria - January 28, 2010 (AFCON)

Ghana 2-1 Nigeria - February 3, 2008 (AFCON)

Ghana 4-1 Nigeria - February 6, 2007 (Friendly)

Nigeria 1-0 Ghana - January 23, 2006 (AFCON)

Nigeria 3-1 Ghana - May 30, 2003 (LG Cup)

The Super Eagles' last competitive fixture was the 1-0 defeat to Tunisia at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations
The Super Eagles' last competitive fixture was the 1-0 defeat to Tunisia at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Imago/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju

Nigeria 0-1 Tunisia

Guinea-Bissau 0-2 Nigeria

Nigeria 3-1 Sudan

Nigeria 1-0 Egypt

Nigeria 1-1 Cape Verde

Ghana 2-3 Comoros

Gabon 1-1 Ghana

Morocco 1-0 Ghana

Algeria 3-0 Ghana

Ghana 1-0 South Africa

  • Super Eagles

2022 WCQ

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman
2022 WCQ

Bassey and Balogun
2022 WCQ

The newly improved Moshood Abiola Stadium pitch
2022 WCQ

.
2022 WCQ

2022 WCQ

Obasanjo-Super Eagles
2022 WCQ

The NFF has reiterated its support for the Super Eagles
EXCLUSIVE

Mozez Praiz reveals his popular phrase 'Iyalaya enibodi can be beaten' was just an honest admission