Super Eagles would have reached the 2018 World Cup final if Rohr did things rightly - Pinnick

Pinnick made this known in an interview with Arise News. According to the CAF and FIFA Executive Committee members, the observation about the Super Eagles was made by a new coach, Jose Peseiro.

Pinnick in the interview stated that the Portuguese coach explained that the Super Eagles went toe to toe with Croatia the eventual tournament finalist in their opening group game and could easily have been the ones in their place.

"Nigeria, you played against Croatia in your opening match, they did not over dominate you, it was 45% 55% ball possession'', Peseiro told Pinnick.

''Croatia eventually played in the final of the world cup, it could have been Nigeria playing in the finals maybe one or two things were not done rightly."

Pinnick then went on to outline why the veteran Portuguese boss stood out in the interview process.

The NFF boss said, "He brought the Wyscout, a software to analyze the strength of your players. He gave me the analysis of every one of our players scientifically, I was taken aback.

"When he spoke to the technical committee when they were doing the interview we were all impressed."

Pinnick did not stop there as he went on to praise the Portuguese manager revealing that he will be residing in the country once his appointment is completed.

"Even before taking over the Eagles job, Jose (Peseiro) knows all our players in and out. The other time we were discussing, I was amazed by him reeling out facts and figures about every Super Eagles player,'' he said.

"Jose (Peseiro) is a world-class Coach. He’s coming to the Nigerian job with full knowledge of our players and how we play. Any Coach is as good as his last game. Trust me, he’s coming to deliver on the job,”

"He grew up with Jose Mourinho. They grew up in the same neighborhood.

"I put a call through to Jose and I know what he told me. He is a very good coach who is very hungry for success."

"He loves this country, he will stay in Nigeria he will have a house in Abuja and a guest house in Lagos.

Pinnick chose not to divulge the salary of the new boss stating that negotiations are still ongoing.