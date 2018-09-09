Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles win and recap of Nigerian sports this week

Weekly Recap A recap of what happened in Nigerian sports this week

There have been some interesting activities that went down this week, here is a recap of all the major stories in Nigerian sports.

  • Published:
Premier League sides Leicester City and Arsenal have offered their support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against Argentina. play The Super Eagles dominated the talking points (Getty Images)

This week in Nigerian sports, the Super Eagles AFCON qualifier was the main focus as well as the Golden Eaglets and table tennis victory.

Here are the highlights of the major stories in sports this week.

1. The Super Eagles win AFCON qualifier

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were the major talking point this week ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Seychelles.

From the Super Eagles players arrival to the initiation ceremony and press conference were all covered by Pulse Sports.

play The Super Eagles finally registered a win in the AFCON (Twitter/Super Eagles )

 

After all the off pitch talk, the Super Eagles took care of business with a 3-0 over Seychelles on Saturday, September 8 to register their first points of the campaign.

The win put Nigeria in third position behind Libya and South Africa who have four points ahead of the next games scheduled for October.

2. Golden Eaglets bounce back

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria began their campaign at the 2018 WAFU Zone B U-17 AFCON qualifiers.

The Golden Eaglets were paired with Burkina Faso, Cote D' Ivoire and Benin Republic who pulled out.

play The Golden Eaglets bounced back from defeat (Cable)

 

The Eaglets narrowly lost to Burkina Faso in their opener but redeemed their image with a comprehensive 5-1 thrashing of Cote D' Ivoire in the second game to put themselves in  a favourable position to advance to the next stage.

3. Enyimba get CAF Confederation quarterfinal opponents

Enyimba International of Aba will face Rayon Sports of Rwanda in the quarterfinal of the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup.

The People's Elephant discovered their opponents after the draw for the CAF Confederation Cup and Champions League were held at the African football body headquarters on Monday, September 3.

play Enyimba will play Rayon Sports in the CAF Confederations Cup quarterfinal

 

Enyimba who are Nigeria's sole representative on the continent finished top of their group and as  result face Rayon Sports who finished in second spot.

The first leg against Rayon Sports will be held in Stade Régional Nyamirambo, Kigali on Sunday,  September 16th as the Rwandan side as they finished second in their group.

The second leg will be played at Enyimba’s newly refurbished home of Aba on Sunday, September 23.

4. Mixed fortunes for Nigeria in Tables Tennis

Nigeria's men and women table tennis team had mixed fortunes at the 2018 ITTF Africa Cup.

The men won Gold while the women’s team won Silver in the team events both facing African rivals Egypt.

play Their were mixed fortunes for Nigeria's men and women Table tennis team (Instagram/ArunaQuadri)

 

The men’s team led by Aruna Quadri and veteran Segun Toriola beat their Egyptian counterparts in four sets to win a Gold medal at the 2018 ITTF Africa Cup.

The women's team led by Funke Oshonaike  could not replicate te heroics of the men's team as they lost to Egypt.

5. Aiteo Cup round of 64 draw

The draws for the 2018 Aiteo Cup was held on Thursday, September 6 and announced through the official Twitter handle of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Top Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) sides were able to avoid each other in the early round as attention shifts from the just concluded league to the cup competition.

Akwa United win 2017 Aiteo Cup title play The Aiteo Cup now takes centre stage (Twitter/Akinwunmi Ambode)

 

Reigning champions Akwa United begin the their title defence against Hope of Glory in the pick of the fixtures.

Thanks for reading the review and continue to follow Pulse Sports for more stories from the world of sports.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Seychelles Vs Nigeria Live Super Eagles face The Pirates Matchday 2 of...bullet
2 Seychelles Vs Nigeria Time and where you can watch AFCON 2019 qualifierbullet
3 Seychelles Vs Nigeria How will Super Eagles line up in AFCON 2019...bullet

Related Articles

CAF Confederation Cup Enyimba to face Rayon Sports in quarterfinal
AFCON 2019 Super Eagles players react to first win of qualifiers
Seychelles 0 Vs 3 Nigeria Super Eagles win in AFCON 2019 qualifier
Marvin Olawale Akinlabi Park Real Madrid unveil Nigerian-born attacking midfielder for their youth team
2018 ITTF Africa Cup Nigeria men win Gold, women get silver
2018 Aiteo Cup NPFL sides avoid each other in tricky round of 64 draw
Super Eagles Libya coach accuses Nigeria of using juju ahead of AFCON 2019 qualifier in October
2019 U-17 AFCON Golden Eaglets beat Cote d’Ivoire 5-1 in 2nd group game of qualifiers
Weekly Recap A recap of what happened in Nigerian sports this week

Football

Lionel Messi Barcelona star shows off adorable family photo
Christian Eriksen ensured Denmark got off to a winning start in their Nations League campaign
Football Eriksen punishes Wales as Danish stars return from boycott
England defender Luke Shaw receives medical attention during the Nations League match against Spain at Wembley on September 8 2018
Football Shaw heading back to Man Utd after England concussion
UEFA say their financial fair play (FFP) rules have triggered a huge improvement in the health of European club football
Football European clubs' finances healthier than ever, says UEFA study