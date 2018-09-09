news

This week in Nigerian sports, the Super Eagles AFCON qualifier was the main focus as well as the Golden Eaglets and table tennis victory.

Here are the highlights of the major stories in sports this week.

1. The Super Eagles win AFCON qualifier

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were the major talking point this week ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Seychelles.

From the Super Eagles players arrival to the initiation ceremony and press conference were all covered by Pulse Sports.

After all the off pitch talk, the Super Eagles took care of business with a 3-0 over Seychelles on Saturday, September 8 to register their first points of the campaign.

The win put Nigeria in third position behind Libya and South Africa who have four points ahead of the next games scheduled for October.

2. Golden Eaglets bounce back

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria began their campaign at the 2018 WAFU Zone B U-17 AFCON qualifiers.

The Golden Eaglets were paired with Burkina Faso, Cote D' Ivoire and Benin Republic who pulled out.

The Eaglets narrowly lost to Burkina Faso in their opener but redeemed their image with a comprehensive 5-1 thrashing of Cote D' Ivoire in the second game to put themselves in a favourable position to advance to the next stage.

3. Enyimba get CAF Confederation quarterfinal opponents

Enyimba International of Aba will face Rayon Sports of Rwanda in the quarterfinal of the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup.

The People's Elephant discovered their opponents after the draw for the CAF Confederation Cup and Champions League were held at the African football body headquarters on Monday, September 3.

Enyimba who are Nigeria's sole representative on the continent finished top of their group and as result face Rayon Sports who finished in second spot.

The first leg against Rayon Sports will be held in Stade Régional Nyamirambo, Kigali on Sunday, September 16th as the Rwandan side as they finished second in their group.

The second leg will be played at Enyimba’s newly refurbished home of Aba on Sunday, September 23.

4. Mixed fortunes for Nigeria in Tables Tennis

Nigeria's men and women table tennis team had mixed fortunes at the 2018 ITTF Africa Cup.

The men won Gold while the women’s team won Silver in the team events both facing African rivals Egypt.

The men’s team led by Aruna Quadri and veteran Segun Toriola beat their Egyptian counterparts in four sets to win a Gold medal at the 2018 ITTF Africa Cup.

The women's team led by Funke Oshonaike could not replicate te heroics of the men's team as they lost to Egypt.

5. Aiteo Cup round of 64 draw

The draws for the 2018 Aiteo Cup was held on Thursday, September 6 and announced through the official Twitter handle of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Top Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) sides were able to avoid each other in the early round as attention shifts from the just concluded league to the cup competition.

Reigning champions Akwa United begin the their title defence against Hope of Glory in the pick of the fixtures.

