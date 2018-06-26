Pulse.ng logo
Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles must be wary of 5 Argentina players at World Cup 2018

World Cup 2018 5 Argentina players that can send Super Eagles home

Here are five Argentine players the Super Eagles have to be wary off in their last group fixture.

  • Published:
The Super Eagles need to avoid defeat against a wounded Argentina team yet to win a game at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, to qualify for the round of 16, here are five players that can send Nigeria home in the group D scheduled for Tuesday, June 26. play The Super Eagles will have to be wary of these five players (Money Control)
Argentine players that can send the Super Eagles home

Lionel Messi

Some says he is the best player of his generation, some say he is the best ever, Lionel Messi has proven time and again that he is capable of deciding games.

play Lionel Messi will aim to score his first goal at the World Cup against Nigeria (Squawka)

 

Messi is yet to score a goal at this edition of the World Cup which makes him unpredictable and dangerous.

Argentina 2018 FIFA World Cup stats

The Barcelona star will be a handful of the Super Eagles midfield and defence, stopping him will be key to Nigeria’s victory.

Paulo Dybala

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is reportedly in line to start against Nigeria after being on the bench for their two opening games.

play Paulo Dybala is another attacking option for the Argentines

 

Dybala is an attacker who will be a handful for the Super Eagles defence especially if paired with strike partner at club level Gonzalo Higuain.

Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero is the only attacker to have scored at this World Cup and is expected to lead the line again.

The Manchester City forward scored against the Super Eagles in a friendly encounter last year and will be aiming to torment Leon Balogun, and William Troost –Ekong.

Sergio Aguero, Angel Di Maria play Aguero will aim to add to his goal tally against the Super Eagles (FIFA)

 

While Messi will be doing the creative job in the middle, it will be up to Aguero to convert chances.

The Super Eagles will have to carve out a plan to stop the balls from midfield getting to Aguero.

Gonzalo Higuain

Gonzalo Higuain is another attacking threat at Argentina’s disposal and can be deployed to cause trouble to the Super Eagles back line instead of Aguero.

play Argentina need Gonzalo Higuain to find his goalscoring boots against Nigeria

 

The Juventus man is a prolific target man as his goalscoring ratio suggests and gives the Argentine team a more physical presence in the centre due to his height and bulky nature.

If preferred to Aguero or paired with Dybala Higuain can cause problems for the Super Eagles backline.

Willy Caballero

After his blunder in the game against Croatia Willy Cabellero will be hoping to make amends against Nigeria if given the chance in goal.

Willy Caballero was the trending topic on Twitter after his mistake condemned Argentina to a 3-0 loss against Croatia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group D opener on Thursday, June 21. play Willy Cabellero will aim to make up for his mistake against Nigeria (BBC)

 

The Argentine have an abundance of solid options in front but the Super Eagles have scored two goals against Iceland through Ahmed Musa and will also ask questions of the Argentine babckline.

The Super Eagles will be facing a much more determined goalkeeper with a point to prove.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Football

Super Eagles technical adviser Gernot Rohr has stated that despite an injury to captain Mikel Obi metacarpal he is ready to play when Nigeria take on Argentina in their last group match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, June 26.
Nigeria vs Argentina Mikel Obi ready to play with injured metacarpal
Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi is hoping to pay back Lionel Messi back for the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup golden ball when Nigeria take on Argentina in a group D encounter of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, June 26.
Nigeria vs Argentina Mikel Obi aims to pay Messi back for 2005 golden ball
While the exuberance turned to tears when Iran drew 1-1 with Portugal, ending their World Cup dreams, some women fans said they would still treasure their night watching the game at a Tehran stadium in a first since the 1979 Islamic revolution
Football World Cup sees Iranian women score spot in the stands
Super Eagles of Nigeria
Nigeria Vs Argentina Preview Resurgent Super Eagles looking to pile more misery on Messi’s La Albiceleste