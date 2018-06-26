news

The Super Eagles need to avoid defeat against a wounded Argentina team yet to win a game at the 2018 FIFA World Cup , to qualify for the round of 16, here are five players that can send Nigeria home in the group D scheduled for Tuesday, June 26.

Argentine players that can send the Super Eagles home

Lionel Messi

Some says he is the best player of his generation, some say he is the best ever, Lionel Messi has proven time and again that he is capable of deciding games.

Messi is yet to score a goal at this edition of the World Cup which makes him unpredictable and dangerous.

Argentina 2018 FIFA World Cup stats

The Barcelona star will be a handful of the Super Eagles midfield and defence, stopping him will be key to Nigeria’s victory.

Paulo Dybala

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is reportedly in line to start against Nigeria after being on the bench for their two opening games.

Dybala is an attacker who will be a handful for the Super Eagles defence especially if paired with strike partner at club level Gonzalo Higuain.

Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero is the only attacker to have scored at this World Cup and is expected to lead the line again.

The Manchester City forward scored against the Super Eagles in a friendly encounter last year and will be aiming to torment Leon Balogun, and William Troost –Ekong.

While Messi will be doing the creative job in the middle, it will be up to Aguero to convert chances.

The Super Eagles will have to carve out a plan to stop the balls from midfield getting to Aguero.

Gonzalo Higuain

Gonzalo Higuain is another attacking threat at Argentina’s disposal and can be deployed to cause trouble to the Super Eagles back line instead of Aguero.

The Juventus man is a prolific target man as his goalscoring ratio suggests and gives the Argentine team a more physical presence in the centre due to his height and bulky nature.

If preferred to Aguero or paired with Dybala Higuain can cause problems for the Super Eagles backline.

Willy Caballero

After his blunder in the game against Croatia Willy Cabellero will be hoping to make amends against Nigeria if given the chance in goal.

The Argentine have an abundance of solid options in front but the Super Eagles have scored two goals against Iceland through Ahmed Musa and will also ask questions of the Argentine babckline.

The Super Eagles will be facing a much more determined goalkeeper with a point to prove.