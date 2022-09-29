Super Eagles Victor Osimhen drops a cryptic message ahead of his return

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Nigerian international is edging closer to a return after weeks out due to an injury.

Victor Osimhen is set for a return to action with Napoli
Victor Osimhen is set for a return to action with Napoli

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has hinted that he could be back in action when league football resumes this weekend following the international break.

Osimhen has been out of action since the beginning of this month after picking up an injury in Napoli's 4-1 against Liverpool on September 7.

The 23-year-old walked off just before the break with a hamstring injury, and it was confirmed he would be out for four to six weeks.

The injury forced him to miss Nigeria's friendly clash against Algeria at the Oran Olympic Stadium on September 27.

Capuano warns Spalletti to play Osimhen against Ola Aina despite injury concerns

Stats show that Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has been poor in front of goal

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen resumes training with Napoli

But during this period, Osimhen was working on his recovery, and it appears he is set for a return to action after sending a cryptic message to his fans.

The former Lille man posted a picture of himself on his social media platforms with the caption: Loading.

While Osimhen did not state clearly what he meant by loading, the picture hinted that he could be back in action soon.

However, it remains to be seen if Napoli's coach Luciano Spalletti will be ready to play his star striker again.

According to reports, the Neapolitans are not ready to rush Osimhen back to action due to the form of Giovanni Simeone and Giacomo Raspadori.

Victor Osimhen and Giacomo Raspadori
Victor Osimhen and Giacomo Raspadori Imago

The two attackers have been more than able replacements for Osimhen, and Napoli are not ready to stop them. Nonetheless, if fit, Osimhen will return to action when Spalletti's men take on Cremonese in the Italian Serie A this weekend.

