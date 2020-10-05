Napoli striker Victor Osihmen and Galatasaray midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo are the two latest players to be withdrawn from the Super Eagles squad for the October 2020 friendly games against Algeria and Tunisia.

With the Super Eagles set to play Algeria on Friday, October 9 and Tunisia on Tuesday, October 13, players and officials have already started making their way to Austria for the games.

Two players Osismhen and Etebo will not be part of the contingent after withdrawing from national team duties during the international break.

Osimhen has been excused from the game as he needs to self-isolate for 14 days after possible contact with people infected with the coronavirus.

The Napoli striker has been replaced in the squad by Genk frontman Paul Onuachu.

Galatasaray midfielder Etebo has been ruled out of the games due to an injury he sustained during a game for his club in Turkey on Sunday, October 4.

Oghenekaro Etebo is carrying a small injury (Getty Images) Getty Images

"Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo is out of the friendly games against Algeria and Tunisia. He picked up a knock in his club’s game in Turkey yesterday,” the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced on Monday.