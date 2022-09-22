Super Eagles vice-captain William Troost- Ekong reveals Nigeria's mission against Algeria

It has been quite a disappointing year for the Super Eagles after crashing out in the round of 16 at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and failing to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

They also lost the friendly games to Ecuador and Mexico earlier this year. While they have started the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with a win over Sierra Leone and Sao Tome, the three-time African champions still have some redemption to do.

Ekong believes they can continue on that journey by beating Algeria on Tuesday. The Watford defender says the Super Eagles aim to win all the matches they play following the disappointment of missing out on the World Cup.

"We want to try and win all the games and improve on all areas," Ekong said.

"We are playing against Algeria, one of the top teams in Africa we have to show them respect, but at the same time, even though it's a friendly game, we will try and win the game and prepare ourselves for the qualifiers that would be coming up next."

Nigeria will go into the match seeking revenge, as they have lost their last two matches against the North African giants. The Super Eagles lost 1-0 in their last meeting in 2020, while Riyad Mahrez's late freekick condemned Nigeria to a 2-1 defeat in the semifinals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.