Super Eagles trio to play Conference League semi-finals with VAR - UEFA

Izuchukwu Akawor
There are three Super Eagles stars in the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-finals slated for next week.

Super Eagles trio of Ademola Lookman, Kelechi Iheanacho and Cyriel Dessers.
European football governing body UEFA has announced the introduction of the Video Assistant Referees (VAR) in the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League.

Nigeria internationals, Ademola Lookman, Kelechi Iheanacho and Cyriel Dessers will fly the Nigerian flag in the last four of the competitions.

The duo of Lookman and Iheanacho will take on the Italian side, AS Roma with their club, Leicester City, while Dessers' Feyenoord face French side Marseille.

Ademola Lookman celebrates the winning goal with his teammates.
However, after playing so far without the VAR, UEFA says the assistants will now be introduced for the semi-finals and final.

"UEFA has decided to introduce video assistant referees (VAR) for the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa Conference League," UEFA said in a statement.

Kelechi Iheanacho
"As already announced previously, the VAR system will also be used at the final in Tirana, Albania, on 25 May," the statement added.

The euro governing body also stated that the plan to deploy the use of the VAR from the group stages of the competition next season is 'under assessment'.

Cyriel Dessers has scored eight (8) goals in eight (8) UECL matches for Feyenoord.
The first leg of the semi-final matches is slated for April 28, 2022, with the second leg to take place on May 5.

The fixtures

First legs (28 April)

Leicester City vs Roma

Feyenoord vs Marseille

Second legs (5 May)

Roma vs Leicester City

Marseille vs Feyenoord

