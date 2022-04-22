Super Eagles trio to play Conference League semi-finals with VAR - UEFA

Nigeria internationals, Ademola Lookman, Kelechi Iheanacho and Cyriel Dessers will fly the Nigerian flag in the last four of the competitions.

The duo of Lookman and Iheanacho will take on the Italian side, AS Roma with their club, Leicester City, while Dessers' Feyenoord face French side Marseille.

However, after playing so far without the VAR, UEFA says the assistants will now be introduced for the semi-finals and final.

"UEFA has decided to introduce video assistant referees (VAR) for the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa Conference League," UEFA said in a statement.

"As already announced previously, the VAR system will also be used at the final in Tirana, Albania, on 25 May," the statement added.

The euro governing body also stated that the plan to deploy the use of the VAR from the group stages of the competition next season is 'under assessment'.

The first leg of the semi-final matches is slated for April 28, 2022, with the second leg to take place on May 5.

The fixtures

First legs (28 April)