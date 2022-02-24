Super Eagles trio help Leicester book round of 16 ticket after 2-7 aggregate win over Randers

Ndidi assisted the opening goal of the game, Iheanacho assisted the third, while Stephen Odey netted a consolation goal for Randers, with Leicester going through after a 2-7 aggregate win.

Harvey Barnes opened the scoring with a sublime effort off an Ndidi pass to put them 0-1 ahead at the break.

Maddison scored two stunning goals in the space of four second half minutes to give the Foxes a comfortable 0-3.

Randers pulled one back to through Odey to make it 1-3 but it wasn't enough for them as Leicester held on for the win to book their spot in the Europa Conference League round of 16.

Leicester arrived Denmark with one foot in the next round of the Conference League after a comfortable 1-4 lead from the round of 32 first leg last week.

The Foxes came in the second leg knowing the job is almost done seal got off to the best possible start when Barnes put them ahead within the opening three minutes with a sublime effort.

The first half produced no further goals as Leicester went into the break deserving of their lead.

In the second half, Randers came out hungry and almost pulled a goal back early on through Odey but Kasper Schmeichel saved excellently to deny the Nigerian.

With 20 minutes to go, Maddison doubled Leicester's lead via an outstanding free kick which left the Randers goalkeeper rooted to the spot.

Four minutes later, Maddison made it 0-3 with another super strike from outside the Randers box.

Odey finally got his goal eight minutes from time as he made the scoreline more respectable on the night. But it was nothing but a consolation for the home side.

Leicester qualify for the round of 16 with an easy 7-2 aggregate win and will go into the draws on Friday.