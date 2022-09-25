Super Eagles train for the last time ahead of Algeria clash in Oran

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The three-time African champions had their final session in Constantine on Sunday.

Super Eagles in training ahead of Algeria friendly
Nigeria's stars trained for the final time in Constantine before departing for Oran, the venue of their highly anticipated clash against Algeria.

The Super Eagles will play the Desert Warriors in a high-profile friendly encounter at the Oran Olympic Stadium on Tuesday, September 27.

However, while the match will take place in the city of Oran, the Super Eagles have been training in Constantine for almost a week.

As many as 18 players travelled from Paris to Constantine last Tuesday before more players joined the group as they trained for the big match.

However, the players have now had their last training session in Constantine as they depart for Oran.

While training has been perfect so far, it has been far from ideal preparation for Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro.

The Portuguese tactician has been forced to make multiple changes to his squad after several players pulled out due to injuries.

The Super Eagles will be without captain Ahmed Musa, Leon Balogun, Emmanuel Dennis, and Henry Onyekuru. Peseiro was also dealt a further blow after Wilfred Ndidi and William-Troost Ekong left camp due to injuries.

In-form strikers Victor Osimhen and Umar Sadiq are also missing from the squad. However, there are some new players in the squad who could make their debuts.

Peseiro has already had the chance to see some of them in the Super Eagles 2-2 draw against Algeria's B Team. The match between the two African giants is scheduled for an 8 PM kick-off on Tuesday night.

