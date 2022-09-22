Photos: Super Eagles train for Algeria but Friday's match is not recognised by FIFA

Joba Ogunwale
The three-time African champions continued their preparations for the matches against the North African giants.

Nigeria's Super Eagles stepped up their preparations for the games against Algeria. The Super Eagles will face the North Africans in two separate matches.

The first of the two matches will take place tomorrow against Algeria's home-based team, while the second game is on Tuesday against Algeria's national team.

However, only one of the two games is recognised by FIFA as the match against the home-based side on Friday is just a test match ahead of the friendly encounter on Tuesday.

Initially, the home-based Eagles were scheduled to play tomorrow's game, but their failure to qualify for the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) meant the Super Eagles had to step in.

The test game will serve as a warm-up for the Super Eagles ahead of the FIFA-sanctioned international friendly game on Tuesday.

And ahead of the game, Super Eagles players trained again on Thursday evening. All the players took part in the training and were in high spirits.

However, Wilfred Ndidi was missing, as expected, after he left the camp to return to England. The Leicester City man returned to his club after picking a suspected hamstring injury.

His injury is another blow for Super Eagles manager Jose Peseiro, who has made multiple changes to his squad after a few players pulled out due to injuries.

Nigeria will be without Ahmed Musa, Leon Balogun, Emmanuel Dennis, Victor Osimhen and Taiwo Awoniyi for the encounter. But Peseiro can still count on players like Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, and Ola Aina for the clash.

The meeting between the two African giants will take place at the Oran Olympic Stadium on Tuesday night.

