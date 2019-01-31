The home-based Super Eagles of Nigeria will face either the Squirrels of Benin Republic or the Sparrowhawks of Togo in the qualification encounter for the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The home-based Super Eagles progressed to the final of the 2018 CHAN where they lost 4-0 to hosts Morocco.

They, however, would have to face the winner of the of the preliminary qualification game between neighbouring Togo and the Benin Republic.

The competition will gather the best on the continent to compete similar world football strictly for home-based players unlike the Africa Cup of Nations.

In the qualification series, 47 countries will be participating with only 15 proceeding to the tournament scheduled to hold in Ethiopia.

The date for the competition has not been stated as two teams will emerge from the Northern Zone, Western A Zone, Central-East Zone while the Western B Zone, Central Zone, and Southern Zone will have three teams each.

The 2020 CHAN will hold in Ethiopia between January and February as the home-based Super Eagles aim to win their first title as they are expected to be led by Salisu Yusuf after he returns from suspension.