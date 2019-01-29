The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to discover their group opponents at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Friday, April 12.

Nigeria’s men national football team will make a return to the AFCON after missing the last two editions.

The Super Eagles qualified for the 2019 AFCON after a 1-1 draw against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

The tournament which was scheduled to hold in Cameroon previously has now been scheduled for Egypt and the date has now been shifted from 14th June to Friday, June 21 till Friday, July 18 which was reportedly due to the Muslim fast period (Ramadan).

The 32nd Africa Cup of Nations tournament will feature 24 teams and the draw ceremony has been confirmed to hold in the capital of host country Cairo, Egypt.

The new format means that the 24 teams will be grouped into six groups each with the top two automatically progressing to the round of 16.

The 12 top two teams will be joined by the four best teams out of the six that finished third in their respective groups.

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Emergency Committee also confirmed the date for the competition.

The Super Eagles who are three times African champions still have one more qualification encounter against Seychelles at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba scheduled for Saturday, March 23 which will cement their spot as group winners before an international friendly against 2019 AFCON hosts the Pharaohs of Egypt.