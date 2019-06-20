German coach Gernot Rohr is the man leading the Super Eagles of Nigeria to their quest for a fourth Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title at the 32nd edition in Egypt.

Egypt 2019 is Rohr’s first AFCON tournament with the Super Eagles and he will be looking to his team to put in an impressive run after their disappointing group stage exit at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Rohr has a crew of people working with him behind the scene to help the Super Eagles succeed at AFCON 2019.

But who are these people? Pulse Sports take a look at the Super Eagles backroom staff.

Gernot Rohr (Head Coach)

A former footballer, Rohr played for the likes of Bayern Munich and Bordeaux before hanging up his boots to take up coaching. As a coach, he managed the likes of Bordeaux, Nice, Nantes and Etoile Sahel. Before taking up the Super Eagles job in 2016, Rohr also managed Gabon, Niger and Burkina Faso.

Imama Amapakabo (Assistant Coach)

Amapakabo is the assistant coach of the Super Eagles and also the current head coach of Nigeria’s U23. A former goalkeeper, the Rivers State-born coach played for the Golden Eaglets.

He started his coaching career in his home state with Sharks FC, now Rivers United FC before he took over as coach of Enugu Rangers and led them to their first league title in 32 years. He also worked with El Kanemi Warriors.

Jean Luc Royer (Fitness Coach)

Royer was one of the assistants that Rohr came with when he took up the job of the Super Eagles. The Frenchman is now the fitness coach of the Super Eagles.

Royer worked with French club Ajaccio before he joined the Super Eagles coaching crew.

Dr Ibrahim Gyaran (Team Doctor)

Gyaran has been the Super Eagles Team Doctor since August 2010. He has been the team’s Medical Officer for three tournaments four tournaments including AFCON 2013 in South Africa, 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cup tournaments, the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) tourneys in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

Gyaran was also the Deputy Medical Officer of Team Nigeria at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio and the Team Doctor to Nigeria’s senior men’s basketball team D’Tigers at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

He also serves as the Deputy Director (Clinical Sports Medicine) of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

Alloy Agu (Goalkeeper Coach)

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Agu is now the goalkeeper coach of the Super Eagles. He had 28 caps for the Super Eagles before he retired. He worked as a goalkeeping coach for Enyimba before he was recruited to work with the Super Eagles in April 2008.

Anozie Nnaemeka (Lead Physiotherapist)

As the lead physiotherapist, Nnaemeka in charge of handling injured players.

Dayo Enebi Anchor (Team Administrator)

Anchor is the Team Administrator and has been part of the Super Eagles backroom staff for almost a decade. He is in charge of logistics when it comes to the Super Eagles of Nigeria. From hotel reservation to visa arrangements.

Toyin Ibitoye (Media Officer)

Veteran journalists and sports analyst, Ibitoye has been the Media Officer of the Super Eagles since March 2015. As the Media Officer, he handles the team’s media duties. He arranges press conferences and interviews for journalists.

Chidi Ngoka (Equipment Manager)

As the Equipment Manager of the Super Eagles. Ngoka is in charge of the kits. He takes care of the players and coaches’ boots and kits. He has been with the Super Eagles for about a decade and has been to several tournaments including the FIFA World Cup in 2010, 2014 and 2018 and AFCON 2013.

Pascal Patrick (Team Coordinator)

A former player himself, Patrick is the Team Coordinator of the Super Eagles. He is responsible for the safety of everyone in camp including the coaches. He acts as security for the Super Eagles also.

He was recently voted in as the Chairman of the Bauchi state FA.