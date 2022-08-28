Super Eagles suffer 2-0 defeat to Ghana in Jollof derby rematch

Hostilities between Nigeria and Ghana resumed after the Super Eagles were denied a ticket to the 022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar at the hands of the Black Stars.

The first leg of the 2022 CHAN qualifiers between Nigeria and Ghana took place in Cape Coast.

The Super Eagles' home-based side led by head coach Salisu Yusuf put up a solid defensive display against a relentless Ghanaian team as both sides went to the halftime break without a goal.

Pulse Nigeria

The breakthrough for Ghana would come early in the second half from forward Daniel Afriyie.

The home-based Super Eagles continued to hold a deep defensive line to protect goalkeeper Adeyinka Adewale.

Ghana will be rewarded for their persistence with a second goal from midfielder Seidu Suraj in the 86th minute.

Pulse Nigeria

The Black Galaxies held on for the win to take a comfortable lead to the second leg in Nigeria.

The home-based Super Eagles now face a huge challenge to qualify for the 2023 CHAN.