CHAN

Super Eagles suffer 2-0 defeat to Ghana in Jollof derby rematch

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Super Eagles bow down to Ghana after 2-0 defeat in Cape Coast.

Super Eagles suffer 2-0 defeat to Ghana in Jollof derby 1st leg rematch
Super Eagles suffer 2-0 defeat to Ghana in Jollof derby 1st leg rematch

The Super Eagles of Nigeria suffered a 2-0 loss to the Black Galaxies of Ghana in an African Nations Championship (CHAN) first-leg fixture played on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Hostilities between Nigeria and Ghana resumed after the Super Eagles were denied a ticket to the 022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar at the hands of the Black Stars.

The first leg of the 2022 CHAN qualifiers between Nigeria and Ghana took place in Cape Coast.

The Super Eagles' home-based side led by head coach Salisu Yusuf put up a solid defensive display against a relentless Ghanaian team as both sides went to the halftime break without a goal.

The first leg of the 2022 CHAN qualifiers between Nigeria and Ghana took place in Cape Coast.
The first leg of the 2022 CHAN qualifiers between Nigeria and Ghana took place in Cape Coast. Pulse Nigeria

The breakthrough for Ghana would come early in the second half from forward Daniel Afriyie.

The home-based Super Eagles continued to hold a deep defensive line to protect goalkeeper Adeyinka Adewale.

Ghana will be rewarded for their persistence with a second goal from midfielder Seidu Suraj in the 86th minute.

Hostilities between Nigeria and Ghana resumed
Hostilities between Nigeria and Ghana resumed Pulse Nigeria

The Black Galaxies held on for the win to take a comfortable lead to the second leg in Nigeria.

The home-based Super Eagles now face a huge challenge to qualify for the 2023 CHAN.

The team led by Yusuf will have a chance to overturn the first leg deficit at the 60,000-capacity MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

'Show me your Striker!' - Reactions as Lewandowski helps Barcelona crush Valladolid at home

'Show me your Striker!' - Reactions as Lewandowski helps Barcelona crush Valladolid at home

Paul Pogba accused of using 'juju' on Mbappe in stunning €13m blackmail

Paul Pogba accused of using 'juju' on Mbappe in stunning €13m blackmail

AC Milan target Onyedika signs juicy 5-year contract with Champions League side

AC Milan target Onyedika signs juicy 5-year contract with Champions League side

Dennis and Awoniyi helpless as Nottingham Forest got ‘Kaned’ by Tottenham

Dennis and Awoniyi helpless as Nottingham Forest got ‘Kaned’ by Tottenham

Super Eagles suffer 2-0 defeat to Ghana in Jollof derby rematch

Super Eagles suffer 2-0 defeat to Ghana in Jollof derby rematch

Samu Chukwueze misses late sitter to end Villarreal's winning run at Getafe

Samu Chukwueze misses late sitter to end Villarreal's winning run at Getafe

Trending

Maduka Okoye made his debut for Watford tonight but conceded two goals

A bad night at the office for Maduka Okoye as Dennis sends Watford out

Chidera Ejuke (IMAGO/Shengolpixs)

'He needs to score goals, assists' - Falk tears into Super Eagles winger for 'too much dribbling'

Sunday Oliseh leaves SV Straelen

Former Super Eagles manager Sunday Oliseh resigns after 6 straight defeats

Cristiano Ronaldo could finally leave Manchester United this summer.

Report: Manchester United to offer ₦40b plus Ronaldo for Super Eagles star