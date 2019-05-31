Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has sealed a permanent move to Belgian club Charleroi who have chosen to keep him after he impressed on loan.

After struggling at Wolfsburg, Osimhen joined Charleroi who took a chance on him after he was shopped around clubs in Europe with no success.

The 20-year-old exceeded expectations at the Belgian club where he scored 12 goals in 25 appearances to take them to the brink of Europa League qualification.

After Osimhen’s impressive season which also saw him win Charleroi’s Player of the Year award, the club has decided to take up the purchase option on the striker.

The Nigeria international started his career in Lagos at the Ultimate Strikers Academy before he was selected to play for the Golden Eaglets at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

It was at the World Cup in Chile that he got his break taking home the Golden Boot and the Silver Ball awards as Nigeria won the title.

With several clubs jostling for his signature, the youngster signed for Wolfsburg in January 2017 where he struggled with injuries and fitness.

Osimhen has two Super Eagles cap after making his debut in a friendly game against Togo in June 2017.

He has been included in Super Eagles 25-man preliminary squad ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).