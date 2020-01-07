Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has revealed that is his in a four-year relationship which he wants to keep private.

Osimhen has become one of the most popular footballers out of Nigeria but he has managed to keep a low profile despite his soaring fame.

But he let out a bit of his private life when he revealed in a recent interview that he is in a relationship.

Asked if he had a woman in his life during an interview on Lagos-based radio station Nigerian Info, the 21-year-old striker said; “I have a woman.”

“I have been with her for four years but everything needs to be lowkey.”

The Lille striker also revealed that he gets tons of admirers but he only has eyes for his woman.

Victor Osimhen has been good for Lille since he joined in the summer of 2019 (Twitter/Lille) Twitter

Osimhen’s career has experienced a lift in the 12 months, finishing strongly at Belgium club Sporting Charleroi before a move to Lille in France where he has been impressive.

Also in 2019, the striker won a bronze medal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with the Super Eagles of Nigeria and is now the first-choice striker of the team.