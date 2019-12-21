Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is back in training after a health scare that saw him spend a night at the hospital.

Osimhen needed to be monitored for a night after he was taken off a game on Tuesday, December 17 because he was feeling dizzy.

The 20-year-old striker had given Lille the lead away at Monaco in a French League Cup game before he started feeling dizzy.

Victor Osimhen was taken off from the game on Tuesday (Twitter/Lille) Twitter

He was taken off and driven straight to the hospital where he was cleared although he had to spend the night there to be closely monitored.

The Nigeria international is back in training ahead of Lille’s away league game at Monaco on Saturday, December 21.

“Back with the squad, major thanks to GOD almighty🙏🏽I really appreciate everyone that reaches out to me, GOD bless y’all another big game tomorrow,” the striker wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself in training.

Osimhen will be looking to score again against Monaco. The Nigerian striker has 12 goals in all competitions so far this season.