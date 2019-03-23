Ighalo hobbled off the pitch with an ice park attached to his ankle in the closing minutes of Super Eagles 3-1 win over Seychelles on Friday, March 22.

The 29-year-old stayed away from the Super Eagles light training on Saturday morning because of the injury.

Pulse Sports understand that the striker will miss Tuesday's game against Egypt.

The injury however, is a minor one but he will sit out the friendly game on Tuesday as precautions.

Ighalo opened scoring for Nigeria in the 35th minute from the penalty spot as the Super Eagles beat Seychelles 3-1 to finish top of Group E of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

With that goal, Ighalo is currently the highest goalscorer in the AFCON 2019 qualifiers with seven goals.