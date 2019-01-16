Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has revealed that he would turn down Tottenham if he is approached to cover for Harry Kane.

Ighalo is looking to leave China after his club Changchun Yatai got relegated from the Chinese Super League (CSL) and is considering offers from a host of Premier League clubs.

Tottenham could be searching for a new striker following the injury to star striker Kane who is estimated out for two months but the Nigerian striker said he would turn them down.

Ighalo believes signing for Tottenham would make him a back-up striker when Kane returns from injury.

“Yeah, it will be kind of difficult choice to make because every striker wants to play regularly,” Ighalo said during his appearance as a guest on Sky Sports.

“You see Llorente there, he does not play games except Kane is hurting badly, and for other reasons, because Kane is a very good player and Spurs’ main player.

“Tottenham will miss Kane if he is going to be out for a couple of months. His place will be difficult to fill and except the manager is willing to change the dynamics of how to play to accommodate other strikers.

“They are doing well without transfer activities, and I believe Llorente will spearhead their attack in the absence of Kane.”

Ighalo scored 21 goals in the CSL league in the 2018 season and is looking for another challenge after his club Changchun Yatai got relegated.

He has been linked with a slew of clubs including a shock report by Spain sports daily Sport that Barcelona are considering him as an option.