Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo is a shock option for Barcelona who are looking to get a striker in the January transfer window.

Ighalo is looking for a new challenge after his club Changchun Yatai got relegated from the Chinese Super League (CSL).

The striker who scored 21 league goals for Changchun Yatai last season is a shock option for Barcelona who are looking to sign a No. 9 in the winter window.

There is much to this transfer speculation as it was first reported by Spanish daily sports newspaper, Sport which is based in Barcelona.

According to the report, Barcelona are looking to get a striker on a temporary to cover for the expected departures of Munir El Haddadi and Denis Suarez. The new forward would also play anytime Luis Suarez is rested.

According to Sport, Barcelona are looking at Ighalo and a host of names including Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata.

The report also states that Ighalo is well known to Barcelona scouts during his time in Spain with Granada where he scored 12 goals in 15 goals in two seasons.

It was from Granada he moved to Watford where he also impressed.

Ighalo has had a host of offers to return to the Premier League but Barcelona will be too attractive to turn down if an offer is made.

The 29-year-old striker has been in Lagos, Nigeria on holidays after the 2018 CSL season with Changchun Yatai.