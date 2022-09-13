Super Eagles striker joins Egyptian side Al-Masry

The Green Eagles released a statement on their social media to announce the signing of the Nigerian international. The statement read: Coming from Qatar SC...... #المصري signs Nigerian striker Anthony Okpotu for two seasons.

The move is a continuation of Okpotu's nomadic career. The 28-year-old has been a journeyman throughout his career, having played for six clubs before signing for Al-Masry.

He started his career at Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club Lobi Stars before taking a trip to Libya, where he signed for Al-Ittihad.

Okpotu spent just two years in Libya, only to return to Lobi Stars. He spent another three years at Lobi before joining Moroccan side Difaâ El Jadida in 2018.

The Super Eagles striker was with Jadida for just a year as he joined their rivals KF Laci on loan. After his loan spell expired, Okpotu returned to Difaâ El Jadida before joining Tunisian club US US Monastir.

He spent just a year with the Tunisian club before moving to Qatar with Qatar SC. Okpotu will hope to help Al-Masry improve on their disappointing 13th-place finish last season.