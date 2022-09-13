Super Eagles striker joins Egyptian side Al-Masry

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

\The Green Eagles have brought in reinforcement as they look to build on last season's disappointing finish.

Anthonu Okpotu has joined Al-Masry
Anthonu Okpotu has joined Al-Masry

Al-Masry have completed the signing of forgotten Super Eagles striker Anthony Okpotu. Okpotu joins the Egyptian side from Qatar SC on a two-year deal.

Recommended articles

The Green Eagles released a statement on their social media to announce the signing of the Nigerian international. The statement read: Coming from Qatar SC...... #المصري signs Nigerian striker Anthony Okpotu for two seasons.

The move is a continuation of Okpotu's nomadic career. The 28-year-old has been a journeyman throughout his career, having played for six clubs before signing for Al-Masry.

He started his career at Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club Lobi Stars before taking a trip to Libya, where he signed for Al-Ittihad.

Okpotu spent just two years in Libya, only to return to Lobi Stars. He spent another three years at Lobi before joining Moroccan side Difaâ El Jadida in 2018.

The Super Eagles striker was with Jadida for just a year as he joined their rivals KF Laci on loan. After his loan spell expired, Okpotu returned to Difaâ El Jadida before joining Tunisian club US US Monastir.

He spent just a year with the Tunisian club before moving to Qatar with Qatar SC. Okpotu will hope to help Al-Masry improve on their disappointing 13th-place finish last season.

He joins the Egyptian side as a Nigerian international with 12 caps and three goals to his name. The former Qatar SC man also played six times for the Flying Eagles.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

Recommended articles

Super Eagles striker joins Egyptian side Al-Masry

Super Eagles striker joins Egyptian side Al-Masry

Heartbreak for Bassey & Kudus as Matip rescues Liverpool from gallant Ajax

Heartbreak for Bassey & Kudus as Matip rescues Liverpool from gallant Ajax

'Klopp will keep his job' - Reactions as Liverpool bounce back from Napoli nightmare with win over Ajax

'Klopp will keep his job' - Reactions as Liverpool bounce back from Napoli nightmare with win over Ajax

Reactions as Lewandowski betrays Barcelona against Bayern Munich

Reactions as Lewandowski betrays Barcelona against Bayern Munich

Reactions as Inter Milan beat Viktoria Plzeň

Reactions as Inter Milan beat Viktoria Plzeň

'This is on Conte' - UCL Reactions as Spurs fall in Lisbon in stoppage time

'This is on Conte' - UCL Reactions as Spurs fall in Lisbon in stoppage time

Trending

Why Todd Boehly fired Thomass Tuchel
REVEALED

Why Todd Boehly 'fired' Thomas Tuchel

Osaze (m) in a match for Nigeria against France at the 2014 World Cup

Ex-Super Eagles star Peter Odemwingie picks up a new career

Thomas Tuchel went out for a morning walk on Thursday following his shock sacking 24 hours earlier

Thomas Tuchel looks 'dejected' in first photos since Chelsea sack

Jurgen Klopp with sacked Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel

Klopp shades Chelsea owner while responding to if Liverpool will sack him like Tuchel