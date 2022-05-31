Dessers set to leave Feyenoord after his brilliant exploit in Europe

Cyriel Dessers is set to leave Dutch club Feyenoord despite his exceptional performance this season. Dessers joined Feyenoord on a season-long loan deal after a lack of playing time with the Belgian club.
The 27-year-old is likely to leave the Dutch club when his loan spell expires on May 31st.
Although Feyenoord have the option of buying Dessers permanently for €4m, the Nigerian striker is set to return to Genk.
Dessers and Feyenoord fail to agree terms
According to HLN in Belgium, Feyenoord are ready to pay €4m for Dessers' services, but they are yet to agree personal terms with the former Heracles man.
Dessers potential exit will be a blow to Feyenoord's hopes for next season. The Super Eagles star was arguably the Dutch side's best player in Europe this season.
He was key to their run to the UEFA Europa Conference League final. Although Feyenoord suffered a 1-0 defeat to AS Roma, Dessers ended as the competition's top scorer with ten goals.
Overall, the Super Eagles striker scored 20 goals and recorded six assists in 44 games for Feyenoord.
Dessers Genk's future still not clear
But with Dessers set for a return to Genk, it remains to be seen if he would be at the club next season. The Nigerian international left the Belgian club this season after he was overshadowed by his countryman Paul Onuachu.
And with Onuachu still at the club, Dessers could yet leave Genk this summer. However, any potential bidder will need to pay €4m for his services.
Dessers is currently on international duty with Nigeria, scoring against Mexico on Sunday morning.
